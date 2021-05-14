Almost 24 hours after fire at residence in LaVerkin, authorities still unable to contact homeowners

Emergency services personnel work a residential fire, LaVerkin, Utah, May 13, 2021 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

LAVERKIN — A structure fire did thousands of dollars in damage to a house in LaVerkin on Thursday afternoon, but while no injuries were reported, authorities have yet to make contact with the owners of the residence.

In a text to St. George News, Hurricane Valley Fire Department Deputy Chief Kevin Gildea wrote that the fire started in a bedroom, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire was spotted and called in at approximately 4:30 p.m. by someone driving by the single family residence on Main Street south of Center.

Officers from the LaVerkin Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with personnel from Hurricane Valley Fire/EMS and Hildale Colorado City Fire.

The property is surrounded by dense vegetation, trees and bushes, and smoke could be seen billowing into the backyard.

Gildea estimated that the fire caused $75,000 worth of damage to the house.

In the text sent by Gildea on Friday, he said that as of the previous night, officials had not been able to make contact with the occupants of the home.

St. George News attempted to find out if the current residents were the homeowners or renters, but as of publication of this report, that information has not been made available, and there has been no further indication that the residents have been notified.

This report is based on comments by fire department personnel and may not contain the full scope of the findings.

