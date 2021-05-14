Newly promoted leisure services director in St. George aims to bring ‘new ideas to fruition’

Shane Moore at the St. George City Council meeting in St. George, Utah, May 6, 2021 | Photo courtesy the City of St. George, for St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The difference between Salt Lake City and St. George, said St. George’s new director of leisure services, Shane Moore, is that Salt Lake City has grown to its edges.

“In St. George,” Moore told St. George News, “we’re still able to bring new ideas to fruition.”

Moore, who moved to St. George from Salt Lake City 15 years ago, after he was hired by the city of St. George to work as a horticulturist, said that his trajectory is unique.

“I started out diagnosing plant pathologies,” Moore said. “Designing flower beds, caring for the urban forest. I believe I’m the first person in this position to come from the parks side.”

From horticulturist, Moore worked his way up to deputy director of leisure services over parks, the job he held before he was promoted to St. George City’s new director of leisure services.

“It sounds like it’s the same job,” Moore said. “But this is a promotion. One of the perks is that there are fewer words in my title now.”

The position came available when Moore’s predecessor, Shane McAfee, retired. Moore said he wasn’t surprised when Mayor Michele Randall and City Manager Adam Lenhard offered him the job at a recent League of Cities and Towns meeting.

“Shane has amazing leadership and customer service skills,” Randall said. “He is always willing to respond to concerns by our residents. He is the epitome of the values of the city, especially when it comes to professional and personable services, teamwork and excellence.”

Moore said this position is a natural fit, adding, “because of my experience, I’ll have an easier time coalescing my team.”

Moore championed the city’s parks planning staff and plugged some upcoming changes.

“We’re going to be adding some parks, as well as some new trails,” he said. “We’re also adding a half-marathon to our annual St. George Marathon. I’m really excited about that.”

As St. George grows, Moore said he expects to see the city create more jobs, like the newly created outdoor recreation coordinator.

“With the creation of that position, we’re adding programs in mountain bike riding and rock climbing,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of demand right now for pickleball, tennis and soccer. I look forward to providing new amenities and services.”

