Jan. 15, 1971 – May 7, 2021

David Paul Nebeker, 50, passed away on May 7, 2021. David’s beautiful spirit joined his challenging physical body with downs syndrome and limited vision on Jan. 15, 1971. His strong determination however, always allowed him to find JOY in the JOURNEY.

He is survived by his mother, Lynne Larsen Cuff; father, William Frank Nebeker; and stepmother, Leann Smart Nebeker. David was also blessed with a blended family of many siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Lorraine Nebeker as well as Claire and Olive Larsen, his sister Bethany and brother Paul.

David found comfort with his best friend and brother Donny Nebeker who shared time rocking with him. His big love was his baby doll that he has had by his side for decades. He enjoyed lots of food if it didn’t come on a stick.

One of David’s greatest blessings came from being under the care of Danville Services for the past three years. He has been on road trips, gone boating, fishing, camping, four wheeling and so many more adventures. He enjoyed Danville’s staff that pushed him for hours on end in his wheelchair knowing he could walk but loved the rides.

Being nonverbal, David found other ways to communicate. His favorite, which started as an infant was nose to nose kisses. Eye contact that brought a huge smile to his face. David will be very missed but gives us comfort in knowing he has been exalted into the presence of our Heavenly Father.

Services will be held at Serenity Funeral Home, 1316 S. 400 E. St. George, Utah, Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Internment that afternoon at the Enterprise City Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.