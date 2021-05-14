Grady Clocks In: Tossing dough, cooking up delicious custom pizza at Pieology

ST. GEORGE — For those who say food can’t be delicious, custom and healthy, Pieology Pizzeria would beg to differ.

In the latest episode of “Grady Clocks In,” host Grady Sinclair answered a call for additional prep cooks at Pieology.

Watch this installment of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above to see if Grady survives to another episode.

Spending the day building custom pies at the Pieology River Road location proved a natural fit since he grew up in the pizza industry.

“I come from the old school,” he said. “I was making pizzas in the ’90s … I mean, they press their dough here! We used to have to throw it. It’s a different animal.”

Sinclair joined manager Coryna Sulahria behind the counter to prepare one of their signature combo pizzas. Sulahria guided him through pressing the dough and generously coating it with olive oil and marinara sauce, then layering on cheese, mushrooms, olives, onions, green pepper, pepperoni and sausage.

Sinclair practiced his dough twirling while waiting for the pizza to cook. Then he sliced it up and handed the to-go order to a hungry customer, none other than “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke.

Pieology is St. George’s destination for custom pizza. Their approach focuses on letting the customer choose, from crust to veggies to meats. There’s a pizza for even the most selective palate. Between the delicious low-carb cauliflower crust and a massive selection of toppings, you can’t go wrong.

“The ingredients here are fresh, the dough is fresh,” Sinclair said. “It’s an amazing pizza pie, and it’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life – unlimited toppings.”

Sulahria praised Sinclair’s enthusiasm and skill.

“Grady did so great,” she said. “His pizza swirl was a little wonky at first, but he made that pizza to perfection, cooked it to perfection, and then sliced it just perfectly for Sheldon.”

But when Pieology needs extra hands on deck, would she hire him again?

Watch this episode of “Grady Clocks In” and find out.

Pieology Pizzeria | Address: Red Rock Commons, 15 S. River Road, St. George | Telephone: 435-429-6998 | Hours: Sunday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Website | Facebook.

