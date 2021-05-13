Region 9 athletes in Southern Utah take giant leap forward with college signings

Canyon View softball's Laynee Anzalone winds up to pitch at Dixie, Dixie High School, St. George, Utah, March 30, 2021 | File photo by Rich Allen, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Region 9 athletes are taking the next steps in their careers with commitments to colleges.

Over the spring, eight athletes from five schools have signed letters of intent to play their sports at the next level. Their commitments span from staying home in St. George to traveling as far as Georgia. They include former regional MVPs, state champions and multi-sport stars.

Here are the athletes moving on to play at the collegiate level from Region 9:

Canyon View

Jessica Davenport signed a letter of intent on April 19 to swim for Thomas University in Georgia. Although her top performances in high school were as a sprinter, specializing in the 50-meter and 100-meter races, she said she’s looking forward to contributing wherever she’s most needed. Davenport said she plans to study clinical laboratory science. Canyon View swim coach Kirt Brown said he believes Davenport’s “willingness to work how hard she works” is what gives her great potential as a competitive college swimmer.

Laynee Anzalone signed a letter of intent on May 4 to play softball for the College of Southern Nevada. As the primary pitcher for the Falcons this season, Anzalone has an 11-3 record, all while driving in 25 runs and hitting five homers.

Cedar

Treyton Tebbs signed a letter of intent on Tuesday to play basketball for Gordon College in Massachusetts. Tebbs, a 6-foot-1 sharpshooting guard, averaged 14.3 points per game his senior season, helping guide the Reds to the 4A state championship.

Desert Hills

Distance runner Madison Strasner signed on with Utah State for track and field/cross-country. She PR’ed her 3200-meter time on April 17 on her home track at the Desert Hills Invitational with a time of 11 minutes and 12.99 seconds, finishing third in the event. Her 11:18.68 at Snow Canyon on March 20 put her in second place, her highest finish of the season.

Carson Helmer heads to the University of Missouri, also for cross-country. Helmer’s 1:58.25 in the 800 on May 1 at Dixie placed him third in the competition, his highest finish of the season. He was also a runner-up at state in 2020.

Dixie

Kylee Terrell, a two-way softball player anchored the circle and shortstop for the Flyers and is taking those talents to Southern Utah University. At the time of writing, Terrell has a .417 batting average and 8.81 ERA with one game down in the 4A state playoffs.

Isaac Finlinson stays in St. George after signing with Dixie State for basketball. Finlinson is a two-time Region 9 MVP and won the state championship with the Flyers in 2020. St. George News covered his signing in greater depth in this story.

Hurricane

Madisen Staples heads to Southern Virginia University for both soccer and basketball. She averaged 5.2 points a game with 4.7 rebounds for the Tigers in her senior season on the court and was first-team all-Region 9 in soccer in her senior season.

