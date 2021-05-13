Pine View Panthers win 4A girls golf state title

Pine View golfers and coaches with state 4A championship trophy, Taylorsville, Utah, May 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Gary Higgins, Pine View Athletics, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Pine View Panthers won the 4A girls golf state championship on Thursday, outdistancing the field both days at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville.

The Panthers’ top four golfers posted a team score of 332 on Wednesday, opening up an 18-stroke lead on runner-up Dixie, which shot 350. Pine View then followed that with a 336 on the second day, eight strokes ahead of runner-up Dixie’s score of 344.

Pine View head coach Matt Wieland noted that prior to the state tournament, his team’s best 18-hole score of the season had been 354.

“I knew that this golf course would play a little bit easier, but I also knew the competition would be fierce up here, and that brings out the best in everybody,” Wieland said. “I thought 340 both days is what it was going to take. And so for us to come out and exceed our goal like that, that was big.”

Leading the way for the Panthers was freshman Alyssa Butterfus, who shot a 73 the first day, followed by a 78 the second to finish with 151. Sophomore teammate Hallie Wieland, the coach’s daughter, recorded an 80 and an 81 for a total of 161, giving her fourth place overall individually.

“We had multiple girls shoot their season-low rounds up here,” coach Wieland added. “Hallie’s best score in region was an 82, and she went 80 and 81 at state, so both rounds beat her season best. And for Alyssa to shoot 73 and 78 at state as a freshman, special is the only word I can describe what she did up there. It was just special.”

Rounding out the Panthers’ top scorers were sophomore Kenzi Owen with 172 over both days, with the No. 4 spot being split by junior Katelyn Leavitt, who shot 92 the first day, and fellow junior Skyeli Millward, who shot 92 the second day.

Dixie junior Annabelle Millard was the 4A classification’s top overall medalist, following her one-under 71 on Day 1 with a stellar 7-under score of 65 on Day 2, giving her a total score of 136. Millard had eight birdies in her 18 holes on Thursday, bogeying only the par-3 eighth hole.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better day of golf,” Millard told St. George News. “It was such a great ending to a great year.”

Millard’s performance went beyond impressive, rival coach Wieland was quick to add.

“Annabelle today was nothing short of spectacular,” Wieland said. “I mean, I caught myself several times just watching her play golf. Wow. I mean, she was she was so good. I caught myself just watching her as a spectator.”

Millard, in turn, was equally gracious in complimenting the Pine View players on the school’s first-ever state girls golf title.

“It was just a thing of beauty to watch,” Millard said. “Honestly, I was really happy for them.”

Southern Utah’s Region 9 ended up with five of the top six individual medalists at state, all of whom are underclassmen. Butterfus tied with Hurricane junior Ellie Johnson, who also shot 151, for second place overall among individual state medalists.

“I’m really proud with how our region did as a whole,” Wieland said, adding that he expects Region 9 (which will be renumbered as Region 10 next year) to remain dominant over the next few years.

The Panthers don’t have any seniors graduating this year, so watch out, Wieland added.

“You think we were scary this year?” he said with a chuckle. “You just wait and see what we do next year.”

The state champion Panthers are expected to arrive back in town Thursday evening, with a celebratory procession planned, including the players’ traditional ride atop a fire engine. The parade is scheduled to start at the Black Bear Diner 965 Hoodoo Way, Washington City, sometime between 8 and 8:30 p.m., and make its way through town to Pine View High School.

4A girls golf state tournament, team results

Meadow Brook Golf Course, Taylorsville May 12-13

Pine View 668 (332, 336) Dixie 694 (350, 344) Juan Diego 706 (356, 350) Desert Hills 708 (357, 351) Ridgeline 714 (364, 350) Green Canyon 736 (364, 372) Uintah 749 (385, 364) Stansbury 767 (391, 376) Mountain Crest 776 (389, 387) Cedar City 783 (395, 388)

4A state individual medalists (two-day totals)

Annabelle Millard, Dixie 136 (tie) Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View 151 (tie) Ellie Johnson, Hurricane 151 Hallie Wieland, Pine View 161 (tie) Rylee Payne, Desert Hills 162 (tie) Maicee Smuin, Uintah 162 Grayson Gagon, Juan Diego 165 Alyssa Buist, Ridgeline 166 Cabria Walters, Juan Diego 167 Sammy Spackman, Green Canyon 170

