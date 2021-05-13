May 11, 1921 – May 10, 2021

Dorothy L. Behunin Nethercott passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, just hours short of her 100th birthday in St. George, Utah. She was born on May 11, 1921, in Ferron, Utah, to Mary Zwahlen and Joseph Henry Behunin. On Oct. 17, 1942, she married Boyd Nethercott in Oakland, California, and they were sealed together in the Salt Lake Temple on Oct. 6, 1954. Dorothy grew up the youngest of 13 siblings with sisters who were renowned for their beautiful singing voices and lovely home sewn dresses.

She was a good student and loved reading and acting in school and local plays. Dorothy yearned to see the world. After marrying LT Boyd Nethercott, a US Naval Aviator, she moved with him from naval base to base, keeping the home fires burning during his overseas service in the Pacific, as he fought in WWII and the Korean War, which culminated with a foreign assignment for the whole family in Berlin, Germany, when he served as head of naval station at the height of the Cold War.

Dorothy was blessed with the gift of nurturing and serving throughout her life for family, friends and strangers alike. She did see the world, raising a family of six with a great zest for life, all imbued with her testimony of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is preceded in death by her husband Boyd Nethercott, commander, USN retired; and daughter Sydney Nethercott Andrews McDonald (Dave). She is survived by her five living children, Pamela (Bruce), Evan (Brenda), Daniel (Leanne), Jill Theresa, Anthony (Cinda); 18 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m. at St. James Chapel (1095 E St. James, St. George, Utah) with a viewing proceeding the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Internment is at Tonaquint Cemetery.

Friends and family that are unable to attend are invited to view the services via Zoom by clicking on the link: https://zoom.us/j/92246744962

The family wishes to thank the years of loving care provided by Spring Gardens Assisted Living.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the veteran’s organization of your choice.

