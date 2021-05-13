State ends school mask mandate statewide as COVID-19 vaccine opens up for kids

Stock photo. | Photo by Drazen Zigic, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A few days after the Washington County School District unilaterally decided to no longer enforce the state’s mask mandate for schools, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that Utah is lifting that mandate for the rest of the state’s school districts for the last week of their school years.

The move comes as the COVID-19 vaccine has become available for children ages 12 and up.

For those who have already been vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control announced new guidance Thursday afternoon that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors.

Last Friday, the Washington County School District’s board told its teachers and staff that it would no longer be enforcing the school mask mandate that had still been in effect even after the state’s overall mask mandate ended on April 11.

Cox said at his weekly COVID-19 press conference at the State Capitol that he and his team were actually considering the action a month ago before the district made its move.

“This is something I talked about to my team a month and a half ago,” Cox said. “There are a lot of people who really want the kids to have time with their teachers. Kids who haven’t seen their teachers’ and friends’ faces. And cases have been going down.”

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson reiterated that the state was not acting in response to the move in Washington County.

“ I don’t know there was any school district that accelerated this,” Henderson said. “We recognize some parents aren’t happy with the mandate.”

This is a developing story.

