‘Keep your business local’: Selling a car to Stephen Wade Auto Center in 3 simple steps

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Stephen Wade Auto Center is always looking to expand its selection of used vehicles, and what better way than buying from people in the community?

Selling a car yourself can be a hassle, but selling it to a dealership takes all of the uncertainty out of the process. Stephen Wade Auto Center will put a check in your hand in three simple steps: Get a free valuation, bring your vehicle in for an appraisal, and get paid.

“We want to provide you with the easiest way to sell your vehicle and keep your business local,” marketing director Herb Anderson said.

Stephen Wade Auto Center wants to buy cars, trucks, SUVs and minivans – any make and any model with the proper documentation. Vehicles must be road-worthy and able to pass basic emissions and safety inspections.

Step 1: Find out how much your car is worth

Start by using the online appraisal tool to determine your car’s market value with an instant quote. Stephen Wade Auto Center has teamed up with Kelley Blue Book and Carfax, trusted names in the automotive industry, to provide independent and fair estimates.

You’ll need your car’s make, model, year and mileage, along with the license plate number or VIN. In order to receive an accurate estimate, be honest about the condition. Then a member of the Stephen Wade Auto Center staff will reach out to set up a time to bring your car to one of their seven St. George dealerships.

“In most cases, that vehicle valuation is actually a guaranteed check that you can take to the dealership and redeem,” Anderson said.

Step 2: Bring your car in for an appraisal

First impressions are always important, so take some time to clean out your vehicle’s interior and make a quick run through the car wash before visiting a Stephen Wade dealership. You’ll need the title or payoff information, current registration, all keys and remotes and a valid state-issued photo ID.

The appraisal team will inspect the car for dings, dents, scratches, tire tread depth and overall interior and exterior condition, as well as confirming the VIN and mileage. Additionally, the appraisal manager will take the vehicle on a short drive around the block to verify everything is in working order. Finally, they’ll confirm or adjust the online estimate to meet fair market value.

Step 3: Get your check and get back on the road

Stephen Wade Auto Center buys cars every day. The buying process is fast and straightforward with no obligation to purchase. Some customers receive a check the same day, but most will get paid within one or two business days provided they have the title and all the necessary paperwork.

Although you can still sell your car without a title, the dealership won’t write a check until a new title is received from the lender or the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles. If you still have a loan on your car, Stephen Wade Auto Center will save you time by mailing the check directly to your lender.

Offering the largest selection of vehicles in Southern Utah, Stephen Wade Auto Center features 13 brands with makes and models to fit every lifestyle all conveniently located on the same block. Over the past 27 years, customers have come to expect quality local sales personnel, service technicians and mechanics and parts specialists to assist with all their vehicle needs.

When it comes to cars in the St. George area – whether buying or selling – you’ve got it made at Stephen Wade.

