Join the St. George Police Department for Roll with Patrol, a free family cycling event

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — To celebrate National Bike Month, join members of the St. George Police Department’s Mountain Bike Division for the inaugural “Roll with Patrol” on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Free hot dogs, snacks and drinks will be served beginning at 5:45 p.m. at Crosby Family Confluence Park, located at 1953 S. Convention Center Drive.

Formerly known as “Bike with Pike” and led by former Mayor Jon Pike, the free Roll with Patrol event now allows community members to experience a fun bike ride alongside the men and women who devote their lives to protecting the residents of St. George. Cyclists will follow the 5.2-mile round trip Mayor’s Loop trail, which offers a variety of picturesque views.

“It’s a great opportunity to enjoy the wonderful spring weather and have fun with your whole family,” said St. George Police Lt. Ivor Fuller, who leads the department’s mountain bike division. “From my standpoint, I can tell you that I absolutely love interacting with our community members. I look forward to meeting everybody who comes out.”

Roll with Patrol is part of St. George’s participation in National Bike Month, established in 1956 to showcase the many benefits of bicycling. Other events in conjunction with National Bike Month include the following:



May 17-21: Bike to Work Week. Residents are urged, when possible, to bike to work.

May 21: Bike to Work Day. While on your commute, stop by Confluence Park anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. for free food, swag items and bike tuneups.

May 28: Movie in the Park at Historic Town Square. The public is encouraged to ride their bikes to this free biweekly movie event. “The Karate Kid” is scheduled for May 28 at 8:46 p.m.

Marc Mortensen, support services director for the city of St. George and a member of the city’s Active Transportation Committee, said participants interested in the Roll with Patrol event don’t need to be cycling experts.

“We won’t be setting any speed records,” he said. “Come experience the joy of cycling in a fun environment.”

