Humane Society of Utah offers reduced spay/neuter costs to address cat overpopulation in Southern Utah

Stock image | Photo by Kateryna Kukota/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In order to decrease cat overpopulation in Washington County, the Humane Society of Utah is offering two cat spay or neuters for the price of one at its St. George Clinic through June 30.

The affordable spay/neuter and vaccine clinic located at 1192 Sunset Blvd, Suite 2, in St. George offers discounted pricing year-round and is offering an additional special as kitten season drastically increases the number of cats in the community.

“In addition to helping our beloved pets live longer and healthier lives, spaying/neutering our companion animals also helps the community by reducing the number of homeless pets,” Kelsie Watters, Humane Society of Utah St. George clinic manager, said in a press release. “We want to make this service available to everyone in the area, so that everybody can experience the benefits of spay/neuter.”

Members of the public can schedule two cat spay or neuter appointments for $80, which is usually the cost for one cat appointment at the clinic. All surgeries at the Humane Society of Utah are completed by licensed veterinarians. The affordable prices and specials are made possible by donations that fund the services.

Additional specials offered at the Humane Society of Utah St. George Clinic include the Mother/Kitten Special, through which a mother cat and up to four kittens are spayed/neutered for $100; and the CATNIP Program, through which community cats are spayed/neutered, ear tipped and vaccinated for $25.

Members of the public can schedule appointments for spay/neuter and vaccine services for cats and dogs by calling 435-216-7960, emailing [email protected] or visiting the clinic website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.