First case of COVID-19 variant originally detected in India shows up in Southern Nevada

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — The Southern Nevada Health District has identified the first known case of the B.1.617.2 variant in Clark County. The B.1.617.2 variant was first identified in India and is considered a variant of concern.

According to a press release from the health district, the variant was detected locally in a sample tested by the Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory. The public health laboratory conducts sequencing as part of ongoing surveillance efforts to detect variants that may be circulating in Clark County.

The Clark County resident who tested positive for the B.1.617.2 variant is a woman in her 20s. She did not report any recent travel, was not hospitalized and has not received the COVID-19 vaccine. A contact investigation is being conducted.

“We have made tremendous steps in our efforts to stop the pandemic in our community,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, health officer for the district, said in the press release. “However, the identification of another COVID-19 variant is a reminder that while many of us are fully vaccinated and enjoying activities with family and friends again, the pandemic isn’t over, and we must continue to take steps to protect ourselves and other people.”

New genetic variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 have been circulating since the beginning of the pandemic. Variants classified as a variant of interest have the potential to be more transmissible and more resistant to treatment and the current vaccines. Variants of interest that are circulating are monitored and reclassified if they become variants of concern.

Current data suggest that COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for use offer protection against most variants. More information about the variants currently circulating can be found online.

To date in Clark County the following variants have been detected: 242 cases of the B.1.1.7; five cases of B.1351; five cases of B.1.429; and 28 cases of P.1.

The health district continues to recommend everyone who is eligible get vaccinated. The vaccine is safe, effective and free. As of May 10, there have been 933,885 COVID-19 doses initiated, 713,962 doses completed, and a total of 1,586,045 COVID-19 doses administered in Clark County.

Appointments at Health District and community partner vaccine clinics are available online. Additional clinic information can also be found here. The site also features live chat support to make scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and getting information about the vaccine more accessible.

More information about COVID-19, including case updates, vaccination and testing clinics, and available resources is available on the Southern Nevada Health District website.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Utah

Those who can currently get first dose of the vaccine : Everyone ages 16 and over. Those 16-18 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. Use vaccinefinder.org to find clinics that have the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer vaccine may open up for those 12 and up next week.

: Everyone ages 16 and over. Those 16-18 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. Use vaccinefinder.org to find clinics that have the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer vaccine may open up for those 12 and up next week. Those who can receive the second dose : Those who received their first injection 28 days or more before the appointment time.

: Those who received their first injection 28 days or more before the appointment time. Must register in advance online for an appointment time, though some pharmacies are offering walk-up appointments.

Must have a personal ID and wear a short-sleeve shirt at appointment.

Proof of residency may be required, though a person does not have to reside in the county they are receiving the vaccine. Part-time residents can get vaccinated with proof of residency.

Vaccines are free of charge.

Those without email addresses or unable to make reservations online can get help at a specialized hotline at 435-986-2549.

To get alerts for when new vaccine appointments are added with the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, text SWUHEALTH to 888777.

To receive a free ride to and from a vaccine appointment through Lyft, call 211.

Busineses, organizations and religious institutions can have a mobile vaccination clinic come to their campus free of charge by going to either this link or call the Southwest Utah Public Health Department at (435) 673-3528.

Washington County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department St. George office, 620 S. 400 East, St George

Reservations: Click to register

Iron County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Cedar City office, 260 DL Sargent Dr., Cedar City, 84721.

Reservations: Click to register

Kane County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Kanab office, 445 N. Main St., Kanab.

Reservations: Click to register

Garfield County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Panguitch office, 601 Center St., Panguitch.

Reservations: Click to register

Beaver County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Beaver Office, 75 1175 North, Beaver.

Reservations: Click to register

St. George Regional Hospital/Intermountain Healthcare:

Where: 400 East Campus St. George Regional Hospital, 544 S. 400 East, St. George.

Reservations: Click to register

FourPoints Health:

Where: Various locations.

Reservations: Click to register

Revere Health:

Where: Revere Health Campus, 2825 E. Mall Drive, St. George.

Reservations: Click to register

Rocky Vista University:

Where: Rocky Vista University – Southern Utah Campus, 255 E. Center St. in Ivins.

Reservations: Click to register

Albertsons:

Where: 745 N Dixie Dr in St. George and 915 Red Cliffs Dr. in Washington City.

Reservations: Click to register

Harmons:

Where: 1189 E. 700 South in St. George and 3520 Pioneer Parkway in Santa Clara.

Reservations: Click to register

Lin’s Marketpace:

Where: 1930 W. Sunset Blvd. and 2928 E. Mall Drive in St. George, 1120 State St. in Hurricane and 150 N Main St. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register

Smith’s Food and Drug:

Where: 20 N. Bluff St. and 565 S. Mall Drive in St. George and 633 S. Main St. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register

Target:

Where: 275 S River Rd. in St. George.

Reservations: Walk-ins available. Otherwise, click to register

Walmart:

Where: 2610 Pioneer Rd. in St. George, 625 W. Telegraph St. in Washington City, 180 N. 3400 West in Hurricane and 1330 S. Providence Center Dr. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Walk-ins available. Otherwise, click to register

Family pharmacies:

Where: Several locations

Reservations: Use vaccinefinder.org to find a location near you

