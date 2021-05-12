Phyllis M. John

June 18, 1937 – May 1, 2021

Phyllis Mickelsen John, 83, passed away May 1, 2021 at her home surrounded by loved ones, in Washington, Utah.

Phyllis was born in Annabella, Utah, on June 18, 1937, to parents Thelma Barney and Leland LaMar Mickelsen. She moved to Salt Lake City as a toddler with her parents and two sisters Renee’ and Ione. Phyllis graduated from East High in 1956 and continued her education at the University of Utah. She later married the love of her life, David LeRoy John on May 22, 1959. They were later sealed in the Oakland Temple in California on Feb 4, 1981.

Phyllis was a pre-school teacher and loved her career. She loved children. Phyllis also enjoyed outside activities, hunting, fishing, skiing, camping and most of all, spending quality time with her family and grandchildren. Phyllis also had a special love for animals. She was so kindhearted and loving to everyone she met.

Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, David LeRoy John and her three daughters, Teri John Winn, Tami John Johnson, and Traci John Herrington. Phyllis was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two on the way, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Celebration of life will be held on May 22, 2021 for friends and family at the LDS Church at 1 p.m. at 1380 W. Lexington St. Washington, Utah, 84780.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.