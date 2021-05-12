October 1968 – May 5, 2021

We mournfully announce the sudden passing of Julie Anne Buckland 52, of Saint George, Utah. Julie passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.



Julie was the fourth child born to Walter and Phyllis Buckland She took her first breath before her twin Darrin on October of 1968, throughout her life she lived in California, Vermont and Utah. She worked at various sales jobs and graduated from high school at Dixie College.

Julie devoted most of her time with her only son Bryan and her mother Phyllis and her pug Mimi. She enjoyed metal music, watching movies, and reading. She loved fairies, Halloween, trees, thunderstorms and the smell of rain.

Julie is survived by her son Bryan, mother Phyllis, siblings Michael (Lisa), Kelly, her twin Darrin, her only sister Sherri (Kris), Richard two nieces Cheyanne and Alissa.

Julie was preceded in death by her father Walter D. Buckland. Brothers David and Phillip Buckland.

Services will be held Saturday May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the LDS Church building 2583 E. 350 N. St. George, Utah, 84790.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.