1935 – 2021

John Rowlandson Yardley was born to John Rolland “Jack” and Mary Editha Williams Yardley. He had a sister Edith and a brother Kenneth; both deceased. He married Sofia Ann Gardner in the Mesa Arizona temple and shared 46 years and five children with her: Lynn (Melissa) Yardley, Patricia (Bret) O’Driscoll, Clay (JoAnna) Yardley, John G. Yardley (deceased) and Esther (Joe) Benson. After her death, John married Karen Marie Buhecker in the Manti Utah temple and added four more children to the family: David, Wendy, Steven and Kasey. There are many grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren between both families.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 14, 2021 at Hughes Mortuary, 1037 E. 700 S., St. George, Utah. Viewing will be from 9-9:50 a.m. on Friday with the service starting at 10:00 AM. Graveside services will be held that same day at 3 p.m. at the Centerfield Utah Cemetery.

Dad, thank you for teaching us how to live and then how to die. You almost made it to 86 and we are grateful for our many years with you! Whether we were out on the farm working, milking cows or traveling to pick up a cow, being with you was educational and treasured. You valued our thoughts and let us share our opinions with you from the smallest to the greatest. Love you, Dad!