4th annual ‘Ride to Provide’ poker run to benefit police officers and their families

ST. GEORGE — A 4th annual “Ride to Provide” poker run will be held Saturday to raise awareness and raises funds to support local law enforcement officers while also allowing participants to enjoy a ride through scenic Southern Utah.

The poker run is presented by the Dixie Lodge 35 of the Fraternal Order of Police and Zion Harley-Davidson to support law enforcement officers and their families in times of need.

The run also provides the opportunity for participants to ride with hundreds of like-minded enthusiasts while taking in the breathtaking beauty of Southern Utah.

The poker run will depart from Zion Harley Davidson located at 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd. in Washington City at 9 a.m. and the ride will continue into Pine Valley before wrapping up back at Zion Harley Davidson by 2 p.m.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and tickets can also be purchased online. The cost for each rider is $35 and $15 for each passenger.

The funds raised will help support many projects and activities designed to honor local law enforcement officers and their families, including those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

History of the Fraternal Order of Police

The Fraternal Order of Police was launched in 1915 during a time when an officer’s paycheck and benefits failed to cover their family’s legal, financial, medical or other special needs. At the same time, the life of a police officer was bleak, as many worked 12-hour days, 365 days a year, and there was little they could do to change those conditions. That all changed when two police officers in Pennsylvania, determined to make things better for those serving their communities, formed the Fraternal Order of Police. And so it began. More than 100 years later the organization has continued to grow. Today, there are 2,100 local lodges and more than 356,000 members in the United States. In fact, it is the largest professional police organization in the country and has become the voice for those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving their communities. Donations can also be made to Dixie Lodge 35 of the Fraternal Order directly by clicking here.

Event details What: 4th annual Ride to Provide Poker Run to benefit police officers and their families.

When: Saturday, May 15, registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and the ride will begin at 9 a.m.

Where: Zion Harley Davidson located at 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd. in Washington City.

Cost: The cost to enter is $35 for the rider and for each passenger is $15.

