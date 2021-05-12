TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | May 14-16
Art
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Observations: People and Stories Visualized by Stewart Seidman | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Chalk Paint Bring Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. | Pottery Painting for Teens | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | Washington City Arts Council Gala | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
- Sunday, 4-6 p.m. | Creative ART SPA: Acrylic Painting | Admission: $34 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 9-10:15 a.m. | Vinyasa Yoga & Sound Bath | Admission: $10 | Location: The Art Place of St. George, 221 W. 200 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Red Lion Hotel, 810 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon | “I See By Your Outfit…” Cowboy Attire Presentation | Admission: Free | Location: McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Donation Kirtan for India | Admission: Free | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday and Saturday (matinée 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Annie Get Your Gun | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 8:45 p.m. | Annie Preview | Admission: $25-$60 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. | The Full Monty | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Family
- Thursday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Armed Forces Celebration | Admission: $6 | Location: Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum, 4196 S. Airport Parkway, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Color Country Rock Meet | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Rock & Bead Shop, 718 W. 400 North #1, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Super Chix Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Super Chix, 158 N. Red Cliffs Drive, Suite A2, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 4 p.m. | Utah Wild Sheep Foundation Banquet | Admission: $25-$1,800 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 8-9:30 p.m. | Sunset Concert Series: Reality Check | Admission: $30 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5562 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 7 p.m. to midnight PST | The Ride | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Sing It Spring! Concert | Admission: $5 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Eli Young Band | Admission: $30-$50 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Larry Bagby | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. | The RoZee | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5562 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Fira | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Gilbert Bonilla | Admission: Free | Location: Under Canvas Zion, 3955 Kolob Terrace Road, Virgin.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, starting at 9 p.m. | Speed Dating | Admission: $10 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | Spring Pet Adoptathon | Admission: Free | Location: PetSense Cedar City, 582 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6:30-10 p.m. | 1940s Hangar Dance | Admission: $20-$200 | Location: Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum, 4196 S. Airport Parkway, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Law Enforcement Ride to Provide | Admission: $15-$40 | Location: Zion Harley-Davidson, 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.
- Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. | Iron County Children’s Justice Center Fun Run 5K | Admission: $5-$25 | Location: Iron County Children’s Justice Center, 545 S. 225 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Women on Wheels | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle Co., 996 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Young Professionals Social: Rappelling at Cougar Cliffs | Admission: Free | Location: Starbucks, 1091 N. Bluff St. #401, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | Belly Dance in the Park | Admission: $12 | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | STG SK8 Competition | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Skate Park, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | 2021 Share Walk of Remembrance | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
