TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

May 12, 2021

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | May 14-16

Art           

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment                  

  • Friday and Saturday (matinée 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Annie Get Your Gun | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday and Saturday, starting at 8:45 p.m. | Annie Preview | Admission: $25-$60 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. | The Full Monty | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Family

  • Thursday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Armed Forces Celebration | Admission: $6 | Location: Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum, 4196 S. Airport Parkway, St. George. 

Foods/vendors/charity

  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City. 
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Color Country Rock Meet | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Rock & Bead Shop, 718 W. 400 North #1, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Super Chix Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Super Chix, 158 N. Red Cliffs Drive, Suite A2, St. George.
  • Saturday, starting at 4 p.m. | Utah Wild Sheep Foundation Banquet | Admission: $25-$1,800 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Music

  • Friday, 8-9:30 p.m. | Sunset Concert Series: Reality Check | Admission: $30 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5562 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 7 p.m. to midnight PST | The Ride | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Sing It Spring! Concert | Admission: $5 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Eli Young Band | Admission: $30-$50 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Larry Bagby | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. | The RoZee | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5562 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Fira | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Gilbert Bonilla | Admission: Free | Location: Under Canvas Zion, 3955 Kolob Terrace Road, Virgin.

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, starting at 9 p.m. | Speed Dating | Admission: $10 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | Spring Pet Adoptathon | Admission: Free | Location: PetSense Cedar City, 582 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 6:30-10 p.m. | 1940s Hangar Dance | Admission: $20-$200 | Location: Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum, 4196 S. Airport Parkway, St. George. 

Outdoor/active/sporting   

