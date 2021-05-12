TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Friday and Saturday (matinée 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Annie Get Your Gun | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.

Friday and Saturday, starting at 8:45 p.m. | Annie Preview | Admission: $25-$60 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. | The Full Monty | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Thursday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Armed Forces Celebration | Admission: $6 | Location: Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum, 4196 S. Airport Parkway, St. George.

Friday, starting at 9 p.m. | Speed Dating | Admission: $10 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | Spring Pet Adoptathon | Admission: Free | Location: PetSense Cedar City, 582 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Saturday, 6:30-10 p.m. | 1940s Hangar Dance | Admission: $20-$200 | Location: Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum, 4196 S. Airport Parkway, St. George.

