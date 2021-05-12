‘We’re committing to staying in the area’: Orgill looks to grow workforce, expand operations in Hurricane

Stock image | Photo by Lyndon Stratford/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — New opportunities await Southern Utahns in need of a job, as Orgill Inc. is seeking to expand their workforce and operations at their Hurricane distribution facility.

Orgill, which distributes hardware and home improvement products around the globe, balances forward-thinking solutions with an enduring legacy of success.

“If somebody’s looking for a job here, they can rest assured that the company’s not going to go anywhere,” said Darin Houskeeper, vice president of distribution for the Western region.

Orgill currently operates a 540,000-square-foot distribution center in the Gateway Industrial Park, which opened in March 2005. Including delivery drivers, the facility employs 275 members of the local community.

Additional staff is needed in all departments, particularly outbound shipping. Orgill offers multiple shifts overlapping throughout the day and night, so workers can choose the schedule that works best for them. To apply, call the Hurricane facility at 435-627-8889, Ext. 104, or view openings on Indeed.

Regional human resources manager Deborah Hubbard said Orgill workers enjoy the friendly team environment. Prior to the pandemic, the company regularly held employee functions like family picnics, bowling nights and product giveaways, and they’re finally starting to plan fun events again.

The company strives to help employees maintain a healthy work-life balance. While most distribution centers work around the clock, they provide eight paid holidays – including Thanksgiving and Black Friday – and workers get Saturdays and Sundays off.

“To me, that’s extremely important for family time,” Hubbard said. “We live in an environment where family is No. 1.”

Hubbard said working for Orgill provides opportunities to grow and evolve. In total, the company employs more than 4,800 people across the U.S. and Canada at eight distribution centers and three export consolidation facilities.

Orgill was founded in 1847, the same year the first pioneers set foot in Utah. Over the past century and a half, the company has established itself as a dominant force in their industry and continues to grow. They’re hiring now and for the future as they prepare to nearly double the size of their distribution hub in Hurricane.

Orgill recently broke ground on an expansion that will add another 427,000 square feet. The project includes capital expenditures of $20 million to bolster Washington County’s economy.

“By the expansion of our building, we’re committing to staying in the area,” Hubbard said. “We’re very stable whereas a lot of businesses have struggled over the past year and a half.”

The Hurricane facility serves as Orgill’s distribution hub for their Western customer base. Houskeeper said its central location and proximity to a major freeway enables the company to quickly supply retailers throughout Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, California and surrounding states. Business with new and existing customers has increased steadily over the last 16 years, and space is now at a premium.

“We were already getting full, and we started planning the expansion a year ago once we got a major customer in California that really caused our growth to skyrocket,” Houskeeper said. “The expansion will allow us to hold the inventory we need to support our future growth. It’s much-needed and welcomed with open arms.”

Orgill will also be modernizing the existing facility, Houskeeper said, including relocating the receiving areas to create better flow-through of product. Excavation crews have just started moving dirt at the site. Construction is expected to be complete at the end of this year or in the first part of 2022.

When finished, the expanded Hurricane distribution center will employ about 350 Orgill team members.

Headquartered in Collierville, Tenn., Orgill is the world’s largest independently owned hardlines distributor, with annual sales exceeding $3 billion. The company currently serves more than 11,000 retail hardware stores, home centers, lumber dealers and farm stores throughout the United States and Canada, as well as 50 countries worldwide.

