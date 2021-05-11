Boys tennis regionals: Crimson Cliffs sweeps singles behind freshman phenom

Crimson Cliffs tennis' Max Miner lines up a shot at the Region 9 tennis regionals, Tonaquint Park, St. George, Utah, May 8, 2021 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 boys tennis season came to a head on Friday and Saturday with the regional tournament at Tonaquint Park.

Pine View claimed the top doubles spot while Dixie took the second. The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, behind freshman singles first player Max Miner, swept through singles play to claim all three top spots. Zachary Sodorff took second singles and Liam Duggin claimed third.

“It feels amazing,” Duggin said. “This is just a step for us, just another thing we can do. Hopefully we can win state as a team.”

The Mustangs trio ran the table through their brackets without losing a single set. Sodorff lost only three games. Duffin lost only four. Duffin’s win in the third singles finals over top-ranked Chase Poulton from Dixie included the only set in which on of the three lost more than one game. Miner didn’t lose a single game through the tournament, playing against Region 9’s top competition.

Miner swept Desert Hills’ Jaden Wittwer in the finals, the No. 2 player in the region. After doing so, he completed the entirety of his Region 9 season without a full loss in his first of four years of eligibility.

He’ll be one of five Region 9 freshman moving on to challenge for a state title. Sodorff beat Desert Hills’ Jackson Holman, the only other ninth-grader playing in a championship round. Dixie’s Gavin Bishop finished third in that bracket. Minor is the only one in the group entering as a regional champ.

“As a freshman, just doing my best and hoping for the best,” Miner said.

Crimson’s doubles squads were unable to complete the regional sweep, finishing third in first doubles and seventh in second.

Pine View’s tandem of Coby Christenson and Kaden Koch took the title in firsts after winning seven regular season matches. Dixie’s Korbin Suwyn and Brandon Snow took second doubles.

The two-day tournament determined the individual seeding for singles and pairs, with the top six finishers from each bracket advancing to the state tournament. The Utah champions will be awarded at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Here are all the qualifiers from Region 9 tennis for state, in order of their placement in the regional tournament:

First singles

Max Miner, Crimson Cliffs

Jaden Wittwer, Desert Hills

Rockwell Grose, Pine View

Caleb Kroll, Dixie

Bryce Christiansen, Snow Canyon

Calvin Beck, Cedar

Second singles

Zachary Sodorff, Crimson Cliffs

Jackson Holman, Desert Hills

Gavin Bishop, Dixie

Pearce Morris, Hurricane

Dallin Racker, Pine View

Nathan heinz, Snow Canyon

Third singles

Liam Duffin, Crimson Cliffs

Chase Poulton, Dixie

Logan White, Desert Hills

Britton Bringhurst, Hurricane

Hunter Edwards, Pine View

Kirk Jackson, Snow Canyon

First doubles

Colby Christenson/Kaden Koch, Pine View

Brady Madrid/Josh Barney, Dixie

Jacob Brown/Jack Hodges, Crimson Cliffs

Jace Wilkins/Nathan Wade, Desert Hills

Ethan Richardson/Nathan Parker, Hurricane

Caden Selby/Caleb Selby, Cedar

Second doubles

Korbin Suwyn/Brandon Snow, Dixie

Benson Parry/Tayen Clark, Pine View

Braden Koch/Andrew Ord, Snow Canyon

Jeff Purcell/Cole Simon, Desert Hills

Bridger Coates/William Geddes, Cedar

Kevin Bunn/Preston Monson, Hurricane

