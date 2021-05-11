Grand Canyon North Rim set to open for 2021 season; some services to remain unavailable

View of the Grand Canyon from Point Imperial on its North Rim, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, July 3, 2017 | File photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Marking the official opening for the 2021 season, the gate at the entrance to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will open Saturday at 6:30 a.m. Grand Canyon Lodge and Grand Canyon Trail Rides will also commence their 2021 seasonal operations on this date.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, other services provided by the park service, including the campground and the Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore, will be available starting Saturday at 9 a.m. The Backcountry Information Office will open at 8 a.m., and Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim operations, including lodging, groceries, retail, the gas station and food and beverage services will also open Saturday. There will be no shower or laundry service available this year. The North Rim Hiker Shuttle will also be unavailable.

At the lodge, food and beverage services will be available starting at 5 a.m., lodge check-in will begin at 4 p.m., and dinner seating will begin at 4:30 p.m. for those with reservations. Masks will be required indoors and outdoors in any locations where physical distancing cannot be maintained. The last day of the 2021 season for most commercial services will be Oct. 15.

The National Park Service will continue its operations including the Backcountry Information Office and campground through Oct. 31. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 1, the North Rim will be open for day use only (no overnight parking) unless snow closes Highway 67 prior to that date.

Overnight lodging reservations for North Rim facilities may be made by contacting Forever Resorts at 877- 386-4383 or by visiting the website. For reservations from outside of the United States, please call 480-337-1320. Reservations for the North Rim Campground (open May 15-Oct. 31) must be made by calling 877-444-6777 or online at Recreation.gov.

For information on Grand Canyon Trail Rides, call 435-679-8665 or visit the Grand Canyon Trail Rides website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.