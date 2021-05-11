May 6, 2021

Nancy Earl Thomas entered her heavenly estate on May 6, 2021 while surrounded by her family.

An endowed member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she is the firstborn child of Harold Leavitt Earl and Hortense Clinger Earl, followed by two sisters and a brother.

Her family lived most of their lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Harold had a flourishing accounting business.

She married her only spouse, David, in 1969 and shared life with him for about five years. That union brought two children.

To say that Nancy lived a full life is an understatement. Despite many challenges in life, she set out to fulfil all her dreams and had a unparalleled love of travel and exploration. She accomplished most of those dreams including riding a purple Harley-Davidson and forming her own “Road Saints” biker group, of which she was the road captain.

She chose work that took her on many adventures, including driving limousines on the Las Vegas Strip, working on oil exploration crews all over the US and transporting motorhomes which took her to many states including Alaska. Every summer she took her two kids on 2 ½ month long road trips to remote destinations such as the Florida Keys, Canada and Mexico. She could always tell you what freeway, highway or side road was the best was to take if you were going to travel anywhere.

In her later years, she settled down in Southern Utah. Now, she could more fully express one of her greatest passions, her love of the outdoors, as she surrounded her home with an extensive botanical garden. Her love of animals flourished, and she raised exotic birds, “designer” dogs and sulcotta tortoises.

But of all the things in her life, she loved God, her two children and grandchildren the most. She loved spending time with her family and traveling with them. She truly believed that families are forever, the redeeming powers of Christ are real, and wanted to see all of her family together again someday.

She is survived by her two children, Lisa (Craig) and Troy; her four grandchildren, Amanda, Jacob, Sarah and Jessica; her siblings and their spouses, Marilyn (Charles), Dorothy (Mike) and Greg (Annette) and her many cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11 a.m., with a visitation at 10 a.m., at the Hurricane 17th Ward Chapel, 272 South 700 West, Hurricane, Utah. The service will also be available online at: https://17thward.hurricanenorthstake.org/

Additionally, there will be a viewing on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the LDS Chapel, 1725 Palora Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Davis Memorial Park, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.