Aug. 24, 1941 – May 9, 2021

Duane Kenneth Rees passed away May 9, 2021, surrounded by his family, following a valiant fight with cancer. Duane was born in Rifle, Colorado, Aug. 24, 1941. He grew up on a ranch which established the foundation of a lifelong work ethic.

He fell in love with and was sealed to Sandra Johnson in the Salt Lake Temple in 1971. Their five children were the joy of their lives. Duane was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served diligently throughout his life. After Sandra’s passing, he was blessed to marry Terry Patten, and they delighted in their blended family. Duane lived his life with integrity, kindness, selflessness, acceptance, and without guile. He was beloved by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Terry; his children: Shan (Brian), April (Richard), Beth (Jess), David (Amanda), Scott (Kathleen), Jenifer (Trent), Julie (Brock), Chris (Erica), Shawn (Kristin), Ashlee (Nick); and 37 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the St. James Chapel, 1095 East St. James Lane, St. George, Utah. Friends will be received prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church.

Interment will be Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary.