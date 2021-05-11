‘Accessible and affordable to all’: Orthodontics Inc. serves up smiles in less time for busy adults

Dr. Joseph Wilson and a patient at Orthodontics, Inc., St. George, Utah, May 21, 2020 | Photo by Jake Albrecht courtesy of Orthodontics, Inc., St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As the saying goes, you never get a second chance to make a first impression. From a fresh-faced graduate hoping to land his dream job to a bride who wants to look her very best on her big day, a dazzling smile radiates confidence and makes you hard to forget.

Dr. Joseph Wilson and the “neon dream team” at Orthodontics Inc. create smiles with a state-of-the-art treatment center offering the latest technology. Wilson said people often shy away from orthodontic treatment because they believe it’s too much of a commitment to fit into their hectic schedules. However, anyone can achieve a designer smile with today’s short-term, clear solutions.

“Everyone deserves orthodontic treatment,” he said. “My desire is to make it accessible and affordable to all.”

Orthodontics to fit any lifestyle

Seems like everyone is busy these days, so Orthodontics Inc. offers short-term treatments including Clear Braces and Invisalign that create dramatic results in just four to six months. But with so many options available for correcting misalignments and other issues, how do patients know which is best for them?

Traditional braces remain the “gold standard” for efficient and highly controllable tooth movement. However, Wilson pointed out that many adults prefer something more discreet. Invisalign clear plastic aligners are removable and more comfortable than braces, making them a desirable alternative for gradual correction.

Recognizing that some patients may not achieve their final results with Invisalign alone, in those cases Wilson recommends using braces for the last month or two of their treatment course. The knowledgeable staff at Orthodontics Inc. will present and discuss all viable options.

Express treatments with lasting results

Wilson understands the need for short-term, clear orthodontics in his native Southern Utah as well as the surrounding states. With eight locations across the Southwest, Orthodontics Inc. specializes in corrective treatments that meet the needs of all of their patients.

Many patients are candidates for Invisalign or Invisalign Express, depending on the severity of their malocclusions. In just a few months, they can experience results lasting a lifetime.

For patients with traditional metal braces or the more cosmetic Clear Braces, Wilson said the reveal is always his favorite day of treatment, adding that the results are frequently dramatic – even life-changing for some – and patients often shed tears of joy and relief.

Common dental misalignments

A great smile isn’t just about aesthetics. Proper alignment is critical to maintaining oral health and promoting tooth longevity.

Crowding of the teeth makes the important hygiene practice of flossing difficult. When plaque is allowed to build up on teeth and along the gum line, the risk of gum disease and tooth decay increases significantly.

Deep bite, which occurs when the upper front teeth excessively overlap the bottom front teeth, can make eating uncomfortable if a patient’s bottom teeth are scraping the roof of their mouth. Crossbite is another malocclusion where the top teeth and bottom teeth don’t come together or bite in the correct position, a situation that gradually wears down the enamel and may lead to chipping or even loss of teeth.

Building bombshell smiles

A youthful, vibrant smile is closely tied to the unique facial features of every patient. Wilson noted that even small adjustments in alignment make a big difference, adding that he knows how to bring out the best in every smile. He has successfully treated more than 16,000 patients over the past decade, half of them adults.

Wilson said he draws upon his vast orthodontic experience to rearrange each patient’s teeth in his mind based on their oral and facial symmetry, creating a vision of exactly what he wants to accomplish. His signature look is a stylish, broad “Hollywood” smile sure to turn heads anywhere.

There are fundamental differences between orthodontics in male and female patients, Wilson explained. A man’s front teeth should be lined up straight to give a more masculine appearance. For women, he strives to add a youthful, feminine curve to their smiles by creating a step between the two front teeth and the side teeth.

Wilson said his clinics are leading the Southwest in orthodontics, and he’s committed to helping everyone achieve the smile they’ve been dreaming about.

“First and foremost, we listen to the patient and what their desires are.”

To schedule a consultation with the “neon dream team” at Orthodontics Inc., call 435-688-7711.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

Orthodontics Inc. St. George | Address: 1091 N. Bluff St., Suite 550, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-7711 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

