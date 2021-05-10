Aug. 10, 2006 – May 9, 2021

Zane Hsin McQuivey passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 from injuries sustained in an accident.

Zane was born on Aug. 10, 2006 in Tainan, Taiwan, to a loving mother. He spent the first few months of his life in the Good Shepherd Sister’s St. Lucy Center where he won over the hearts of all his caregivers. Zane is survived by his eternal family, which he joined in 2008, parents, Troy and Allyson McQuivey and siblings: Jaedon, Mattie and Zeke.

Zane was an eighth-grade student at Crimson Cliffs Middle School in Washington, Utah; and as of Friday afternoon, the last time he checked his grades, he almost had straight A’s, which was one of the two goals he had for the school year—the other was perfect attendance. He disliked missing school, not because he might fall behind, but because he loved his friends and teachers.

Similarly, Zane loved everyone that he met, and he would immediately consider someone a close friend in his inner circle. He was happiest when pleasing others and therefore his favorite pastime was whatever his friends wanted to do. He favored pickles as a snack, he loved to buy shoes, and every weekend night he would always get home early enough to have movie night with his Dad.

We are extremely grateful to the emergency responders, life flight and St. George Regional Hospital for their love and care of Zane and our family. We thank the amazing community for their love and outpouring of support.

Zane didn’t have a bad bone is his body and we are thankful that the Donor Connect program could connect Zane with more people to add to his inner circle of love.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Boulder Ridge Stake Center located at 1726 South River Road, St. George, Utah. There will be an opportunity to sign the casket or a note to Zane from 1- 1:30 p.m. before the funeral services at the same location. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.