Ruth Hafen Squire, 99, St. George, Utah, passed away on May 7, 2021, surrounded by her family. Ruth was born on March 16, 1922, in the family home on Tabernacle Street to Arthur Knight and Orilla Woods Hafen. Ruth married Phil E. Squire on March 24, 1943, in the St. George Temple.

Ruth was the seventh of fourteen children. She made lifelong friends in the first grade with eight girls known as the ADQ Club. Ruth served faithfully in her callings in Primary, Young Women’s, and Relief Society as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Her first job was a ticket taker at the Gaiety Theater and then later she was a telephone operator. Once her children were grown, she went back to work as a receptionist at Dr. Cox’s orthodontic office, and she also worked as a switchboard operator at Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Ruth was an original member of the Literary Arts Club and later was honored by the club as an “Orchid Lady.”

Her greatest talent was bringing the family together whether it was with her own children, her siblings, or Phil’s brothers and sisters, she loved being with them always.

Ruth traveled to Switzerland, Africa, Alaska, Branson, Missouri, Hawaii and a lot of the continental United States. Several of these trips were with her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Don) Andrus, Orem Utah, Phyllis (Steven) Snow, St. George, Utah, Jan Hafen (Beverly) Squire, Ivins, Utah, Sharlene (Richard) Williams, St. George, Utah, and Ameila Ann (Michael) Herder, St. George, Utah. Ruth is also survived by her 17 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Her brothers, Eldon (Maxine) Hafen, Kelton (Peggy) Hafen, sister Erma Harris and sister-in-law Sharon Hafen.

Ruth was preceded in death by parents Arthur Knight and Orilla Woods Hafen, her husband Phil E. Squire, grandson Landon Williams, brothers Kay, Ferrel, Herschel, Harold, Linford, Kenneth and Donald, sisters Carma Staheli, Ada Neilson and LeNora Hobbs.

The family would like to express thanks to Red Cliffs Health and Rehab CNA’s and Nurses. Also, thanks to Dr. Howard Chamberlain and Sun Tree Hospice, especially Sonny Saxon, who took exceptional care of our mother.

There will be a viewing on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 9–10:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

Funeral Service is on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 11 am at Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah followed by Interment in the St. George Cemetery, 650 E. Tabernacle Street, St. George, Utah.

Friends and family that are unable to attend are invited to view the services online by clicking on the link below:

https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/53701

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Ruth’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.