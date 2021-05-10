UPDATED: Fire at Zion Pioneer Lodge in Springdale causes closure of SR-9 both ways

A fire at Zion Pioneer Lodge causes the closure of state Route 9, Springdale, Utah, May 10, 2021 | Photos courtesy of Lorette Bayle, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — A fire at Zion Pioneer Lodge prompted a multi-agency response on Monday afternoon, causing the shut down of state Route 9 near mile post 31. Motorists are also being alerted to traffic congestion in Virgin.

Springdale Police Department Lt. J.J. Ray told St. George News that they were dispatched to the scene of the fire at Zion Pioneer Lodge at 2 p.m. after employees from a nearby store called in.

“We’re diverting traffic around another route,” Ray said. “It’s moving slow but it’s moving.”

Ray said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Police are still trying to determine whether the fire began inside or outside one of the rooms. Though there were no injuries, the fire caused extensive damage to the east portion of the lodge, Ray said.

Zion National Park Rangers, Hurricane Valley Fire Department and Springdale Police Department were all on scene as of 3 p.m., when Ray said the fire was nearly contained.

A traffic alert issued by the Utah Department of Transportation on Monday afternoon just after 3 p.m. also alerted motorists that road construction on SR-9 between milepost 17 and milepost 20 in Virgin is causing congestion, and motorists should expect a delay.

Updated May 10, 4:30 p.m. to include details from Springdale authorities about the fire.

This report is based on statements from emergency personnel and may not contain the full scope of the findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.