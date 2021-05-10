Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Stock image of Santa Clara-Ivins Police patrol vehicle | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 8-9.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Santa Clara man awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the beating death of his wife on an Alaska cruise had brain abnormalities a defense expert deemed consistent with injuries caused by playing contact sports, according to a court filing in the case.

ST. GEORGE — A suspect well-known to police is in jail facing felony burglary and other charges after he allegedly entered a home and was found in the master bedroom by officers, who had to taser the man to remove him from the residence.

ST. GEORGE — Officials at the Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Recreation said that the 14-year-old juvenile who was involved in an ATV crash in Warner Valley Friday has died.

ST. GEORGE — Quick Quack Car Wash officials broke ground Thursday on the chain’s first location in the St. George area.

Located at 2828 S. Mall Drive, the location is expected to open in the fall of 2021, according to a press release issued by the company.

ST. GEORGE — Raglan Coast Cheer’s all-star cheerleading program made their mark on cheerleading history last weekend, becoming the first team in their classification in Utah to win the top prize at the Summit Cheer Championship, an invitation-only national competition held in Orlando, Florida.

