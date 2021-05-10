Officials identify boy killed in ATV crash as Crimson Cliffs middle-schooler

Officials identify boy killed in ATV crash as 14-year-old Zane McQuivey, a Crimson Cliffs middle-schooler, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Washington County teen is dead following an incident in the Purple Hills area of Warner Valley.

On Friday evening, 14-year-old Zane McQuivey was critically injured after the side-by-side off-highway vehicle he was operating crashed, as previously reported on by St. George News.

According to a press release issued by the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation, it is believed that the vehicle was traveling at slow speeds up a hill when the vehicle attempted a turn and rolled. A 38-year-old male passenger was also injured in the accident. At this time, the release states, it does not appear that either of the individuals were wearing helmets or seatbelts at the time of the crash.

First responders from the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation, Washington County Search and Rescue, and Hurricane Valley Fire-EMS were dispatched to the area. McQuivey was flown to the St. George Regional Hospital via medical helicopter while the other crash victim was transported via ground ambulance.

McQuivey later died at the hospital due to the injuries sustained in the crash, the release states, and the other passenger is expected to recover.

McQuivey’s family prepared the following statement regarding the incident:

Zane was a kind and happy 14-year-old boy. He was an eighth-grader at Crimson Cliffs Middle School. He will be missed greatly by his family, friends, and community. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support that we have received. We are thankful for the Donor Connect program so that Zane is able to continue to help others

The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extends our condolences to McQuivey’s friends and family. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.