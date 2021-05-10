Feb. 18, 1981 – May 5, 2021

Gavin Demont Ewell, 40, passed away on May 5, 2021. He was born Feb. 18, 1981, to Dwayne and Dixie Ewell and was the oldest of six children.

He grew up in Toquerville, Utah, and graduated from Hurricane High School in 1999 where he was active in sports including taking 5th in state for wrestling his senior year. He was an Eagle Scout, a member of the Order of the Arrow, and was called to serve a mission to Long Beach, California, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Gavin was a lover of the outdoors including riding, fishing, and hunting. He could often be found at the softball fields playing the game he loved. He met his wife Megan playing softball and they have continued playing ball together ever since. Gavin was passionate, outgoing, loved his family deeply and was always there to lend a helping hand to those he loved.

For the past nine years Gavin was a journeyman HVAC technician. He received his degree from Dixie Applied Technology College and achieved numerous certifications throughout his career. He loved what he did, and his knowledge of his trade was unparalleled.

Gavin is survived by his wife Megan; children Brylee, Brod and Halley; parents, Dwayne and Dixie Ewell of Toquerville, Utah; brothers, Ben (Misty) of Toquerville, Utah, Cason (Melanie) of Toquerville, Utah, Jaron (Caitlin) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Tyler (Kerri) of St. George, Utah, and sister Joslyn Smith (Tyson) of La Verkin, Utah; grandparents Rex and Claudia Turner of Kearns, Utah and Doris Ewell of Toquerville, Utah; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Harold Ewell.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street St. George, Utah, 84770.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 14 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Toquerville 1st Ward Chapel, 63 Toquerville Boulevard Toquerville, Utah, 84774 with a viewing prior from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place in the Toquerville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of the family at Spilsbury Mortuary.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Gavin’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.