Buy now, install whenever; Rolling Rubber Tire Pros celebrates 50 years in Cedar City with blowout sale

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Offering the best tire and service warranty in Cedar City, Rolling Rubber Tire Pros has established themselves as the community’s go-to automotive shop for the past 50 years, a history and reputation they will be celebrating at the store Friday.

Although they specialize in tires and wheels, Rolling Rubber Tire Pros is a full-service automotive shop. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1971. General manager Chris Nelson said the owners have passed down a legacy of excellent service, teaching every employee the value of repeat customers.

“Their business model was to treat everyone kind and fair,” he said. “We just try to keep that small-town feel.”

On Friday, Rolling Rubber Tire Pros is celebrating their 50 years of serving Cedar City with a blowout sale. All BF Goodrich and Michelin tires are being sold at cost, plus installation fees. There will also be door prizes, a raffle, lunch and special deals on services.

Nelson said the anniversary sale is the best opportunity to get quality tires for an unbeatable price. Customers can purchase tires on the day of the sale and wait until later in the year to have them installed if they’re not quite ready to get rid of their old set.

As part of the Tire Pros network since 2011, Rolling Rubber Tire Pros offers customers an industry-leading two-year or 24,000-mile warranty on any mechanical repairs. All tires are backed by a road hazard warranty for three years or 36,000 miles. If the tire can’t be repaired, they’ll replace it for free.

“It really helps set us apart and deliver more to our customers than we could as just a small, independent shop,” Nelson said. “We can give them the confidence of having that nationwide warranty wherever they travel.”

Nelson said Rolling Rubber Tire Pros carries the largest tire inventory in Cedar City and possibly all of Southern Utah, and with full-time mechanics on staff, customers don’t have to wait days to get a diagnosis for their car trouble or have a new set of tires installed.

“We’ll get your problem handled quickly and get you back on the road,” he added.

Cedar City is still a close-knit community, and word-of-mouth advertising has proved key to the success of Rolling Rubber Tire Pros over the years. Nelson said their 18 employees are a very friendly and knowledgeable group of guys whose quality work speaks for itself.

Whether it’s sponsoring a Little League team or donating prizes to a fundraising car show, Rolling Rubber Tire Pros supports a variety of local community causes every year. They’re also heavily involved with athletics at Southern Utah University through a partnership with Hercules Tire. Nelson said that no matter how big or small the need, they try to participate and give back whenever they can.

“I think the people of Iron County really appreciate that a business they’re supporting is supporting the community,” he said. “It comes back to us tenfold.”

In his 16 years with the company, Nelson said he has come to know generations of repeat customers who come to Rolling Rubber Tire Pros for all their automotive needs. He’s proud to offer local vehicle owners the same great service as half a century ago.

“We just try our best every day to be fair and do the best we can,” he said. “We want to thank Southern Utah and the surrounding communities for supporting us over 50 years.”

Event details

What: Rolling Rubber Tire Pros 50th Anniversary Sale.

When: Friday, May 14 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Rolling Rubber Tire Pros, 256 W. 200 North, Cedar City.

Tickets: Free.

Rolling Rubber Tire Pros | Address: 256 W. 200 North, Cedar City | Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Telephone: 435-258-7218 | Website.

