Youth cheerleaders from St. George win national title in Florida

Raglan Coast cheerleaders from St. George, Utah after winning national title at the Summit competition in Orlando, Florida, May 2021 | Photo courtesy of Raglan Coast Cheer, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Raglan Coast Cheer’s all-star cheerleading program made their mark on cheerleading history last weekend, becoming the first team in their classification in Utah to win the top prize at the Summit Cheer Championship, an invitation-only national competition held in Orlando, Florida.

The D1 program’s Junior Level 5 team, known as Slate, scored high enough to advance to the final round of the competition on May 2, where they came out on top by scoring over a 98 out of 100. Level 5 is the highest skill level and D1 comprises the largest all-star gym classification, team officials noted.

Slate was the only team from Utah to win a title at the Summit, a prestigious three-day competition held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, where the best cheerleading gyms from around the country compete for the national title.

The winning team’s 19 members, who range in age from 12-16, are as follows: Maddux Turley, Ava Lyman, Afton Christensen, Mylee McAllister, Taia Marro, Robin Bock, Aubri Altman, Brianna Bruce, London Wade, Miha Silva, Ava Gubler, Peyton Holt, Aislee Webster, Cayzli Curtis, Maggie Peterson, Sam Betts, Brielle Barr, Brynnlee Nasal and Kambria Uluave.

Slate’s coaches are Brynn Merrill, Tosha Stevenson, Shana Barr, Sandi Lyman and Kadan Bennett. Their winning routine was choreographed by Kadan Bennett.

Raglan Coast Cheer is owned and operated by Ryan and Donelle Forbes, who founded it 15 years ago. Located at 267 E. 1400 South #103 in St. George, Raglan hosts between 10-13 teams (in age groups starting as young as 5) at their facility every year.

Written by Elsha Gubler, team parent.

