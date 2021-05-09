ATV crash involving juvenile in Warner Valley turns fatal

Overlooking Warner Valley from the Hurricane Cliffs, Washington County, Utah, photo undated | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Officials at the Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Recreation said that the 14-year-old juvenile who was involved in an ATV crash in Warner Valley Friday has died.

As St. George News previously reported, Washington County Sheriff Sgt. Darrell Cashin said that the teenager was on a camping trip with his father, brother and another teenager. Cashin said that the two teenagers were driving in the Purple Hills area in Warner Valley, a remote area about 600 feet north of Warner Valley Road, when they crashed the ATV.

After rolling the ATV, the driver was ejected and the vehicle landed on top of him, Cashin said. Responders – which included Washington County Search and Rescue, Utah State Park Rangers, Hurricane Valley Fire EMS and Intermountain Life Flight – treated the teenager at the scene before transporting him to St. George Regional Hospital.

This is a developing story. This report is based on statements from law enforcement personnel and may not contain the full scope of the findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.