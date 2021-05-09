No Filter: Clowning around at the Washington County Fair

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Fair, now in its 161st year, is always a spectacle promising fun for all.

In this episode of “No Filter,” host Grady Sinclair and Cloud 9 owner Brendon Gunn visited the fair to do a bit of clowning around themselves.

Watch “No Filter” host Grady Sinclair and Cloud 9 owner Brendon Gunn take on the Washington County Fair in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

But before invading the fairgrounds, they decided to spice things up a bit by swinging into the thrift store to pick out an absurd outfit for one another. They also assigned each other challenges to complete while at the fair.

Sinclair arrived at the fair wearing star-spangled biking shorts and a hot pink animal print top, plus a tiny pink fanny pack.

“I feel free in these!” he said.

Similarly clad in spandex and tie-dye, Gunn’s first task was to “search” for a lost parakeet amid the indoor vendor booths. Outside, Sinclair had to give himself a brutal wedgie in front of a group of people while waiting in line at the food vendors.

Next, they stopped by the petting zoo, where Gunn cautiously petted a rather intimidating horned goat before completing his next challenge of asking a stranger to blindly draw a tattoo on his neck in permanent marker.

Sinclair’s final task was running through the fairgrounds pretending as though he was being attacked by bees.

After working up a sweat and turning more than a few heads with their antics, the duo assessed their day at the fair. Sinclair said he always loves the fair, but he enjoyed the “No Filter” twist on it even more.

“You’ve actually been having fun,” Gunn said. “I’ve been embarrassed out of my mind.”

Ultimately, they decided to do it again next year – and maybe get matching Sharpie tattoos.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.