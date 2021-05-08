Final rankings, playoff brackets released for high school baseball, softball

Desert Hills baseball's Kaden Terry looks in for the sign in the team's win over Crimson Cliffs, Desert Hills High School. St. George, Utah, May 4, 2021 | File photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The final rankings and state tournament playoff brackets for 4A baseball and softball were unveiled Saturday morning.

All Region 9 teams were seeded into their respective brackets for the final push for the state title.

On the baseball side, Region 9’s top teams were recognized as the best in the state. Five were recognized with top-half seedings and awarded home field in their matchups for the super regional.

For softball, Snow Canyon’s bid for the top spot ended with its forfeit on Thursday. The Warriors still pulled in third place.

Baseball a hit for Region 9

Three Southern Utah baseball teams will host super regional games and two will host in the first round before that. Desert Hills and Snow Canyon, who tied for the Region 9 title, were seeded No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

“That’s the one thing, I haven’t won a lot of region championships,” Snow Canyon baseball head coach Reed Secrist said. “It’s nice to hang another one up but it’s not the goal in mind.”

Pine View, which was knotted with the other two teams for first place entering the final day of the season, came in third. No. 7 Dixie and No. 8 Crimson Cliffs will also host a best-of-three series in the super regional round. The first games of those series will be played on Thursday at 4 p.m., with game two being played on Friday at 11 a.m. with a second game if necessary later that day.

No. 15 Cedar will host Ben Lomond on Monday in a one-game playoff in round one. No. 17 Canyon View travels to No. 16 Tooele and No. 20 Hurricane will face No. 21 Ogden at Cedar Valley and will take on the No. 13 seed with a win.

The final four rounds of the baseball tournament will be played at Salt Lake Community College from May 17 through May 22.

The full baseball bracket can be viewed here and the final RPI rankings can be found here.

Southern Utah in softball

In softball, No. 13 Dixie and No. 15 Hurricane will host first-round contests, while No. 17 Pine View travels to No. 16 Green Canyon. The first round will be played on Tuesday. Three Region 9 squads will host second-round best-of-three series: No. 3 Snow Canyon, No. 4 Canyon View and No. 6 Crimson Cliffs. No. 12 Cedar will travel to No. 5 Ridgeline. Game one of those series will be played on Friday.

Spanish Fork will host the championship rounds from May 19 through May 22.

The full softball bracket can be viewed here and the final RPI rankings can be found here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.