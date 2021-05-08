Quick Quack Car Wash breaks ground on St. George location

Officials turn over dirt with their shovels at Quick Quack Car Wash groundbreaking ceremony, St. George, Utah, May 6, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Quick Quack Car Wash, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Quick Quack Car Wash officials broke ground Thursday on the chain’s first location in the St. George area.

Located at 2828 S. Mall Drive, the location is expected to open in the fall of 2021, according to a press release issued by the company.

Quick Quack Car Wash, the largest and fastest-growing car wash chain in Utah, has announced plans to expand operations into Southern Utah, with at least five locations scheduled to open this year from Cedar City and Hurricane to St. George. The Cedar City location’s groundbreaking ceremony took place in March.

“The big yellow duck is coming to St. George, and our team is excited to showcase our mission of changing lives for the better,” Travis Kimball, co-founder and chief experience officer of Quick Quack Car Wash, said in the release.

“We have big plans for this area, and we are thrilled to be opening five locations by the end of the year and provide more job opportunities and provide a fast exterior express wash for the community,” Kimball added.

Company officials noted in the release that each Quick Quack grand opening includes a preview fundraiser and 12 days of free car washes.

The preview fundraiser kicks off the grand opening celebration. Quick Quack gives away free car washes with donations to raise money for a deserving family or individual and then matches the donations made during the preview fundraiser.

Anyone interested in nominating a family or individual for the preview fundraiser should email [email protected] to receive a nomination form.

