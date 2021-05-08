Back, side or stomach sleeper? Find the right fit for every preference at Best Mattress

Stock image | Photo by fizkes/iStock/Getty Images Plus

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — We all have our own unique ways of sleeping, and no one mattress is perfect for everybody. However, finding your personal fit and matching it to your preferences can improve your sleep and help you feel amazing in the morning.

As Southern Utah’s sleep specialists since 2008, the experts at Best Mattress are dedicated to helping customers achieve deeply restorative rest by matching them with the mattress of their dreams.

“Every mattress will feel different to every customer with everyone being so different,” general manager Joe Graziano said. “That’s why it’s so important to have many choices in feel and in technology. You really have to listen to what your body is telling you while you’re testing them out.”

Side sleepers

Side sleepers are more prone to waking up with aches and pains due to the additional pressure points created by their body position. Graziano said finding the right mattress can be difficult because side sleepers require cushion at every curve of the head, neck, shoulders, hips, knees and ankles. For the right balance of comfort and support, he recommends a mattress on the softer side, with a firmness rating between 4.5 and 6.

Graziano said gel memory foam and memory foam mattresses are ideal for side sleepers because they have just the right amount of cushion without being too soft. The foam and other materials contour to the body, providing support where it’s needed most.

Side sleepers may also enjoy hybrid mattresses, which combine memory foam and innerspring coils to provide contouring with extra support. Graziano said adjustable bases are another great option for people that start the night on their back and then move to their side.

Browse the Best Mattress catalog here.

Back sleepers

Proper spinal alignment is crucial for back sleepers. As such, Graziano recommends a medium to firm mattress solid enough to keep the back and shoulders in alignment while still being comfortable.

Innerspring mattresses provide ample support and are fairly inexpensive. Graziano said memory foam is more effective at conforming to body shape, but it also carries a hefty price tag. Hybrid mattresses, which offer a blend of comfort and support, are ideal for back sleepers who run a bit hot at night.

Adjustable bases provide additional comfort and facilitate customized sleeping positions. Graziano said people with back pain, hip pain, headaches, arthritis, swelling of the feet, heartburn and frequent snoring can all benefit from an adjustable bed.

Discover the best mattress options for back pain here.

Stomach sleepers

To avoid waking up with aches and pains, stomach sleepers require adequate support to preserve the natural alignment of the spine. Graziano recommends a firm or extra firm mattress between 7-9 on the rating scale, or even 10. Otherwise, the torso will sink into the mattress and cause the back to arch.

Graziano said rigid memory foam or hybrid mattresses are excellent choices because they both offer the right amount of comfort and support. Innerspring mattresses are also an option for those on a budget. Coiled mattresses can provide the necessary support for stomach sleepers but may not be as comfortable or last as long.

“When you come into a Best Mattress store, we encourage you to take your time and try the mattresses the way you sleep,” he said. “If you’re a stomach sleeper, it really doesn’t matter if you like the mattress when you lay on your back – it only matters how it feels the way you sleep.”

Learn more about choosing the right mattress here.

Hot sleepers

Frequently feeling hot at night impacts sleep quality and overall health, Graziano said. With this in mind, many brands offer mattresses built specifically for sweaty sleepers. High-end memory foam mattresses like Tempur-Pedic have built-in cooling technology to combat the issue of overheating.

Graziano said the best mattress options for hot sleepers are innerspring and hybrid, both of which have good airflow to help keep body temperature down. There are cooling pillow-top options on the market as well. But if a mattress is too plush, it may trap more heat.

“We have brought in the new Beautyrest and Serta Perfect Sleeper mattresses, so you no longer have to spend a lot of money to get a cool-to-the-touch cover,” he said. “We have cooling mattresses in all price points.”

Explore mattresses with cooling technology here.

To speak with a Best Mattress sleep specialist today about the perfect mattress – or any of their bases and foundations, bed frames, bedding, pillows and other accessories – call 877-759-8155 or visit the Best Mattress website for more information.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Best Mattress | Telephone: 877-759-8155 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

| Website. Locations: St. George East: 2376 Red Cliffs Drive | 435-251-9585. St. George West: 1177 W. Sunset Blvd. | 435-656-3560. Mesquite, Nevada: 1060 W. Pioneer Blvd. | 702-345-3537.



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.