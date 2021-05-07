‘To help out all these rising cowboys’: Stetson Wright to host inaugural bull riding event in Minersville

Stetson Wright, 21, of Milford, Utah, competes in bull riding during the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, December 2020 | Photo by Roseanna Sales, courtesy of PRCA ProRodeo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —Stetson Wright knows bronc and bull riding. Born in Southern Utah into the Wright rodeo dynasty, Wright has saddle bronc riding in his blood. Raised between Beaver County and the rodeo circuit, he is a three-time all-around and bull riding world champion.

Now, at just 21, Wright wants to give back to the place that gave him roots and where his love of the rodeo began. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Stetson is set to host the inaugural Stetson Wright Bull Riding Invitational at the Beaver County Fairgrounds in Minersville, according to a press release issued by Beaver County.

Thirty bull riders, many young up-and-comers along with some who have just returned from the National Finals Rodeo, have eagerly accepted their invitations, and so too have a handful of mini-bull riders. While the earnings at this event are larger than almost any other amateur competition, the release states, the riders are more excited to come and support Wright’s vision – to bring the rodeo and cowboys back to Southern Utah.

“Growing up, there weren’t a lot of rodeos here, especially any that offered any prize money. While we practiced at home, rodeos were at least three hours away. Traveling with my dad and my brothers, I saw these rodeos in other states, but not in southern Utah,” Wright said in the release. “So, I’ve decided to create one. I want to help out all these rising cowboys and give them a big win.”

The Stetson Wright Bull Riding Invitational will have three sections of 10 riders with eight mini-bull riders in between. There will then be a 10 man short round, from which a champion is crowned.

Wright, who travels the United States competing in 100 to 150 rodeos a year, also said he sees how rodeo events draw tourists to rural areas. By creating an event he said he believes will someday become a PRCA event, he hopes visitors will also spend an extra day or two exploring Beaver County’s attractions and outdoor activities, which will add to the economic impact.

This effect, combined with his love of riding and the rodeo, the release states, has Wright reflecting that “he has the best job in the world.”

Tickets for Saturday’s event are available online.

For more information on the Stetson Wright Bull Riding Invitational, visit ramblersutah.com.

