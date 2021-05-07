May 5, 2021 – May 31, 1959

It is with great sadness that the family of Lori Jo Hendricks announces her passing after a brief illness, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the age of 61 years. She was born May 31, 1959.

Lori will be lovingly remembered by her dear friend, Art Martinez; her brother, Jeffery Dee (Danielle); and her dear friends, Ben, Mary and Karen. Lori will also be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews: Jay, Joelle (Randy), Jarom (Gentri) and Jentry (Nate), and by their children, Jax, Jersey, Rowen, Ryan and James. Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Jay Dee and Carolyn; her sister, Kim; her great niece, Avery; and her dear friend, Sonja.

Lori will be remembered for her grace, her cheery presence and her contagious laugh.

Funeral services in memory of Lori will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2 p.m., with a viewing from 12:30-1:30 p.m., at the Foster Hills Ward Chapel, 259 North Mall Drive, St. George, with Bishop Chase officiating. Burial will follow on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at noon in the family plot at Provo City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.