New sign to welcome visitors installed at Cedar City Regional Airport’s main terminal

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Regional Airport now has a new sign gracing the front of its main terminal building, with workers finishing the installation on Friday.

Cedar City Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards said the new sign “not only better identifies our airport for visitors and residents alike, but shows our continued commitment to the upkeep and beautification of facilities.”

“We hope with the numerous upgrades, including this new sign, visitors and community members feel welcome and proud to be in Cedar City when they arrive at the airport,” the mayor added.

Nick Holt, Cedar City Airport manager, called the new sign a “capstone” of the numerous improvement projects that have taken place at the airport in recent years. The sign, which measures 24-by-5 feet, was primarily funded through a $19,000 tourism grant, awarded by the Iron County’s tourism, recreation, culture, convention and facilities fund. Holt said the total cost of the project ended up being closer to $20,000, with the additional $1,000 or so being paid by the airport for installation and wiring costs.

Three sign companies submitted bids for the project, with the contract being awarded to Kolob Sign and Design of Cedar City. The bid was awarded in mid-December.

“This is the fun part,” Kolob Sign owner and project designer Ryan Davis said Friday morning as he watched workers put the finishing touches on the installation. “Done is beautiful.”

Two workers from project subcontractor Creative Design of Spanish Fork began the installation Thursday afternoon, getting the sign ready to hoist and preparing the support pillars.

However, windy conditions that afternoon made them decide not to risk lifting the sign up into place. Instead, they waited until calmer weather Friday morning to resume the job, eventually finishing up around noon.

The sign features the airport’s distinctive logo depicting a plane taking off amid a sunburst and clouds. The vinyl background panel has the appearance of dark brown wood, thereby matching the rustic decor of the building. The three-dimensional white letters are backlit by LED lights.

Holt said he is pleased with how the project turned out.

“We want our locals to be proud of our airport and we think this will give them one more reason to want to invite their friends and family to travel through our airport and visit Southern Utah,” he said, adding, “It will also help those that are unfamiliar to the area to easily be able to identify the commercial terminal.”

Holt mentioned several other improvement projects the airport has undergone over the past couple years, including major runway reconstruction and resurfacing, taxiway and helipad improvements, new lighting and signage, heavy equipment such as a backhoe and a snow removal machine and various amenity upgrades inside the terminal building, including new furniture, carpeting, lighting, restroom facilities and faster WiFi.

Altogether, those various projects and others comprise millions of dollars worth of upgrades and improvements, with much of the funding coming from federal, state and local grants, Holt added.

Mayor Wilson-Edwards said she appreciates all those who have played a role in the improvements that have taken place at the airport over the past few years.

“From safety projects ,including the runway reconstruction, to aesthetic improvements both inside and outside the terminal, the Cedar City Regional Airport continues to be an asset to our community,” she said.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.