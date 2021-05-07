Man to be tried for murder in Home Depot parking lot hit-and-run

Responders at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run incident in a parking lot, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A Cedar City man accused of killing another man by running over him with his car in a parking lot last September has been bound over for trial on first-degree murder charges.

Jacob Wayne Schmidt appeared in a preliminary hearing on April 29, during which multiple witnesses testified regarding the events that allegedly took place the evening of Sept. 7 in the Home Depot parking lot in Cedar City.

Schmidt is accused of intentionally running down John Sineath, 37, in the parking lot, then fleeing from the scene in his car. Sineath died of his injuries later that same evening.

Fifth District Judge Ann Marie McIff Allen said toward the end of last week’s 2 1/2 hour preliminary hearing that “a great deal of compelling evidence” had been presented, which in turn caused the court to find that the state had met its burden to show probable cause that the crime in question had been committed and that Schmidt was responsible.

In addition to eyewitness testimonies, various other pieces of evidence had been presented or discussed during the hearing, including photographs, surveillance footage, articles of clothing, phone text messages, social media posts, soda pop cans and a set of keys to the vehicle in question.

Allen then scheduled a pretrial conference for June 22.

As previously reported in Cedar City News, Schmidt’s case had been put on hold for months while his competency was evaluated. In late February, Schmidt was ruled competent enough to stand trial, allowing the case to resume.

Schmidt continues to be held without bail in Iron County Jail, where he has been incarcerated since his Sept. 9 arrest.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.