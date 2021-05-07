Washington County schools no longer require masks on campus

Stock photo | Photo by Mahsun YILDIZ/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County School District is no longer requiring students and staff to wear face coverings inside school campuses.

The district’s board of education sent out an e-mail to faculty and staff Friday morning that stated: “It is our recommendation that masks should continue to be worn throughout WCSD schools, and we encourage all students to wear them.”

When asked by St. George News, Steve Dunham, spokesperson for the Washington County School District, said the use of the word “recommendation” means that the district will no longer enforce the wearing of masks on school grounds.

“No we will not,” Dunham said, adding that the school board has been discussing since Tuesday the possibility of lifting the mandate on the district level. “We will encourage students to wear masks but we will not mandate them.”

St. George News was able to confirm that on at least three campuses within the district, the news was met with students, teachers and staff taking off their masks.

The move runs contrary to a state order that was reissued Tuesday that said that despite all the criteria being met in the legislative “endgame” bill that ended all state COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, the mandatory mask order still applied in schools through June 15 or the last day of the school year, whichever comes first.

The last day for Washington County schools is May 26.

In their statement to their staff that was also issued to the media, the district’s board cites the endgame bill and its lifting of state enforcement of all but the K-12 schools COVID-19 orders as a reason for the move.

“In light of the recent lifting of the public health order across the State of Utah, we celebrate the gains we have achieved collectively,” the statement from the Washington County District reads. “We are also appreciative of the employees, parents and students who have supported us throughout this year.”

The bill itself says: “A public health order issued by the Department of Health issued pursuant to a public health emergency declared by the Department of Health pertaining to response to COVID-19 and the COVID-19 emergency that pertains to public health safety measures in a K-12 school may remain in place.”

As to whether the Washington County district’s move is in violation of the state order, Dunham said, “I can’t speak to that.”

Gov. Spencer Cox, in his weekly COVID-19 press conference Thursday, reaffirmed that the school mask mandate is meant to remain in place through the end of the school year.

“We just have a few weeks left. Let’s finish it strong and wear a mask,” Cox said, though he acknowledged how the issue of masks in schools has become divisive.

“We’ve had this discussion. Just show some empathy and kindness for those who have a different view than you. Please show some humanity,” he said.

School districts in Iron and Kane counties have also made moves to enforce the mask mandate less, allowing for parent’s notes as opposed to doctor’s notes to excuse a student from having to wear masks.

State health officials said the moves in Iron and Kane counties were in violation of the state order, but the state health department would not enforce that violation.

However, the move by Washington County’s school district goes beyond the actions of the other districts by eliminating the mandate entirely.

Throughout the school year, there have been protests outside the Washington County School District’s headquarters by those against the school mask mandate, which received national attention.

After the state’s mask mandate ended on April 11, the state still said that the mask order remained in schools.

But Dunham said whichever side someone fell concerning masks in schools, it’s not the time to do battle.

“We’re encouraging everyone to wear masks,” Dunham said. “Let’s be civil about this.”

