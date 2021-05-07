Prolong Medical Center offers breakthrough therapies for erectile dysfunction, incontinence

Stock image | Photo by dragana991/iStock/Getty Images Plus

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — There are some things in life that no one wants to talk about. Among them are erectile dysfunction and incontinence. The good news is that you no longer need to suffer in silence. Prolong Medical Center has the help you have been waiting for.

Prolong Medical Center offers a multifaceted approach to health and wellness by providing advanced procedures that treat the root causes of various conditions, not just the symptoms.

“We are dedicated to working with you to ensure your best outcome,” manager Neal Nowland said. “Each client is treated with the utmost concern and consideration.”

When it comes to treatment erectile dysfunction, the clinic offers virtually every available treatment option aside from surgical penile implants.

One procedure that is growing in popularity nationwide is acoustic wave therapy. Many cases of erectile dysfunction are attributed to diminished blood flow, which can be caused by scar tissue and plaque buildup in penile vessels. Acoustic wave therapy is a noninvasive procedure that treats erectile dysfunction on a cellular level.

During treatment, acoustic sound waves are delivered to the penis using a handheld wand. These waves break up blockages and engage the body’s natural healing agents to restore healthy blood flow and stimulate vascular, stem cell and nitric oxide generation in the treated area.

But does it work? Yes, it does, Nowland said; however, he added that for some patients it won’t produce the desired result immediately.

Nowland said a customized treatment plan includes a series of six sessions. Over time, acoustic wave therapy can facilitate natural, spontaneous erections without planning for medications or fumbling with a device. Prolong Medical Center also uses acoustic wave therapy to treat a variety of musculoskeletal conditions as well as chronic pain and Peyronie’s disease.

When it comes to urinary incontinence, this common and embarrassing problem for many women – and occasionally men – is most often caused by the weakening of the pelvic floor muscles and nerves that control the flow of urine. Age, childbirth and menopause are typically contributing factors.

Prolong Medical Center offers a breakthrough treatment for incontinence utilizing high-intensity focused electromagnetic therapy. During treatment, patients sit comfortably and fully clothed on a chair that utilizes electromagnetic energy to quickly deliver thousands of pelvic floor muscle contractions.

Similar to Kegel exercises, these contractions strengthen the muscles to better support the bladder. In just 28 minutes, the body will experience up to 11,200 contractions! This causes the pelvic floor to lift, which means better muscle control – and no more pads or briefs.

Nowland said patients have reported noticeable changes after a single session and continued improvement over the following treatments. He cited scientific research showing that 95% of patients experience significant improvement in their quality of life with just six short sessions over three weeks and periodic follow-up treatments.

Beyond erectile dysfunction and incontinence, Prolong Medical Center offers treatments for other issues as well. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been used for decades to treat a variety of health conditions. During treatment, patients enter a chamber that is held at a higher-than-normal atmospheric pressure while also providing a greater oxygen concentration than people normally receive.

The elevated pressure increases the amount of oxygen in the blood, boosts nitric oxide production, promotes the growth of new blood vessels, regenerates damaged tissues, helps the body fight infection and stimulates nerve and brain cell recovery. Some patients seek treatment to accelerate their healing and recovery from surgical procedures, including joint replacements. People suffering from chronic fatigue may also find relief.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy can break the cycle of swelling, inflammation, oxygen starvation and tissue damage. Treatment time ranges from 30-90 minutes and involves no more than sitting in the chamber and breathing through an oxygen mask or nasal cannula.

Prolong Medical Center is committed to helping every patient feel better and achieve a higher quality of life through cutting-edge therapies and personalized programs. Before starting any treatment plan, a physician assistant will review your medical history and any preexisting health conditions to help ensure the best possible results.

“Your success is our primary objective,” Nowland said.

Prolong Medical Center | Address: 736 S. 900 East, Suite 107, St. George | Telephone: 435-412-5160 | Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Website.

