Grady Clocks In: Blending, slicing and serving up juicy goodness at Jamba

ST. GEORGE — It’s almost summer, so what better time than to stop by Jamba for quick, delicious smoothies and unique menu options?

In the latest episode of “Grady Clocks In,” host Grady Sinclair visits the Jamba St. George location for a behind-the-scenes look at how some of his favorite drinks are made. Jamba uses fresh ingredients, which customers can smell as soon as they walk through the door.

Watch this installment of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above to see if Grady survives to another episode.

Suiting up in a Jamba team member T-shirt and hat, plus a mask and gloves, Sinclair headed into the kitchen. Manager Coryna Sulahria guided him through making a Caribbean Passion smoothie, a tropical delight blending fruit juices including pear, white grape, mango and orange with orange sherbet and fresh strawberries and peaches.

Sinclair delivered the finished product to a thirsty customer – none other than a very puzzled Sheldon Demke, host of “What’s on the Menu.”

“It’s Grady? What show is this?” Demke asked.

Next, Sinclair made a wheatgrass shot, a great source of iron and vitamin C, and prepared one of Jamba’s menu staples: the Açaí Primo smoothie bowl, which features a delicious açaí blend, granola, strawberries, blueberries and bananas, all topped with shredded coconut and a drizzle of honey.

“Grady did so great,” Sulahria said. “He made a little mistake when he was pouring the smoothie, but other than that he did fantastic.”

Sinclair said he loved working with Jamba’s enthusiastic team for the day, adding that he’d clock in anytime. In the end, Sinclair thought he rocked it, but does the Jamba team believe he’s made of the right stuff?

Watch this episode of “Grady Clocks In” and find out.

Grady Clocks In: Jamba | Sponsored by Camping World.

Jamba Rimrock Marketplace | Address: 473 S. River Road, St. George | Telephone: 435-359-1305 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Website. Renaissance Square | Address: 646 S. Main St., Cedar City. | Telephone: 435-263-0497 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Website.



