Custom Buick totaled in collision on St. George Boulevard

ST. GEORGE — A custom 1968 Buick Wildcat collided with a black Chrysler 300 on Thursday evening at the intersection of 400 East and St. George Boulevard. The incident occurred around 7:40 p.m., and while no one was injured, the Buick had to be towed from the scene.

Britani Meadows, the owner and driver of the vintage green Buick, said she was traveling south on 400 East at the time, and when she went through the intersection, the other driver traveling on the Boulevard ran a red light.

“I didn’t even have time to think,” Meadows said. “I hit her in the intersection. She spun out, my car died. We spent 20 years on that car, and it’s a total loss.”

Meadows said her husband customizes cars for a living and had put many hours and over $100,000 into the car. She said that they had taken the vehicle to car shows in the past.

The damage to the Buick was especially hard on the custom air-ride suspension, Meadows said, adding that the vehicle was immobile after the crash. The Chrysler received a sizable dent on the driver’s side but remained drivable after the collision.

Meadows’ friend and coworker Katherine Hallam said she witnessed the crash from her own vehicle as the two were leaving work at Designer Furniture Gallery.

“We were driving next to each other, and I was turning while she was going straight,” Hallam said of Meadows. “It was weird. I started going and she started going, and then all of a sudden this black car was just spinning in front of me. It was like slow motion.”

St. George Police Officer Lydon Allred said a citation was issued to the adult female driver of the Chrysler for running the red light. He said things could have been a lot worse if those involved weren’t taking precautions.

“Everyone was wearing their seat belts, and I think that’s why there were no injuries,” Allred said, adding that the Buick was “built like a rock.”

“Those things are solid steel underneath, so I’m glad no one was hurt.”

Firefighters from the St. George Fire Department and paramedics with Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene, although no one was transported to the hospital.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

