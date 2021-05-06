June 11, 1942 – May 4, 2021

Sharon Egan Cutler, 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Sharon was born on June 11, 1942, in San Mateo, California, to Lyle Benson Egan and Delores Remona Smestad. Sharon married Herbert Raymond Cutler on Dec. 29, 1962.

Sharon was raised in California and upon graduating from high school, she moved to Provo, Utah, to attend Brigham Young University. She met Herb in Los Altos, California. They were later married in the Los Angeles temple, and Sharon finished her degree in Elementary Education at San Jose State University.

Herb and Sharon spent many years in California, where their first four children were born. They then moved to Portland, Oregon, where their fifth child was born. After a few years in Portland, they moved to Issaquah, Washington, where their sixth child was born. They lived in the Seattle area for 25 years before retiring to Washington, Utah, where they currently reside.

Sharon is survived by her husband Herb in Washington, Utah; two younger sisters, Sandy Francis and Laurie Egan; six children, Julie Trammell, Debbie Johnson, Scott Cutler, Jeff Cutler, Elizabeth Staffieri and David Cutler. Herb and Sharon have 20 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the LDS meetinghouse located at 860 North Fairway Drive, Washington Utah, 84780. Interment will take place in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Sharon’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.