5th annual ‘Dodgeball Throwdown’ to benefit Iron County Care and Share

Image of dodgeballs prior to the start of a game, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 2, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Iron County Care and Share, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City’s fifth annual Charity Dodgeball Throwdown is scheduled to take place Saturday morning at Canyon View High School.

The event, a benefit fundraiser for Iron County Care and Share, starts at 8 a.m. and will last throughout the day, depending on how long it takes to work through the tournament bracket, organizer Derek Morton said, noting that a total of seven teams are signed up to participate.

“It’s smaller than it’s been in years past because of COVID,” Morton said. “Last year, we had 28 teams, which made it the largest dodgeball tournament in the state.”

Also new this year is the fact that the games will be staged outside, on the high school’s tennis courts. That’s also the reason this year’s event was moved to May instead of the usual February, Morton noted.

The tournament typically raises several thousand dollars each year on behalf of Iron County Care and Share.

“It’s important to have events like this to find the resources to help people work their way back out of poverty and to have the necessary resources to make those steps,” Morton said.

Admission is free, although spectators are encouraged to make donations to Care and Share.

Event details

What: Fifth annual Iron County Care and Share Charity Dodgeball Throwdown.

When: Saturday, May 8, 8 a.m.

Where: Canyon View High School tennis courts, 166 W. 1925 North, Cedar City.

Additional information: Visit the Facebook event page .

