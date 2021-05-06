Oct. 27, 1934 – May 5, 2021

Eldora Elizabeth Myers, 86, passed away on May 5, 2021. She was born Oct. 27, 1934, to Karl Morast and Ida Mittlesteadt at their farmhouse in Mercer County North Dakota. Eldora married Lloyd Morast in 1953. Llyod passed away in 1966. She later married Jim Myers in July of 1972 in Cody, Wyoming.

Eldora Elizabeth Myers passed away Wednesday, May 5, peacefully with closest family nearby. Eldora a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Leaves behind her husband Jim Myers and her three children Lynn (Terresa) Morast, Vicky (Shane) Kennedy, and Wade K. Myers; her stepchildren Randy (Jeanne) Myers, Debbie Myers, Giena Foldesi, Darla (Dave) Lloret, and Mike Myers. She was the grandmother to 20, and great-grandmother to 26 children. She is preceded in death by Llyod Morast, Juliana Morast, Dianna Wall and Trent Due.

Eldora was born and raised on her family farm, where she lived until she married Llyod. She lived with Llyod in Terry, Montana, following Lloyd’s job as a construction worker. After Lloyd’s passing, she moved to Billings, Montana, with her two children, where she met and married Jim Myers.

They later moved to Salt Lake City. After retiring, she and Jim moved to Santa Clara where she lived out the rest of her life. Eldora enjoyed, gardening, crocheting, embroidering, canning, traveling and spending time with her family. She made dozens of afghans, which she donated to nursing homes around Santa Clara. After retirement, Eldora and Jim traveled around the world.

Funeral services will be on May 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2260 Red Cliffs Dr, St. George, Utah, with visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will take place in Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park, 17111 1700 W, Bluffdale, Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. The family wants to thank the fantastic care and service provided by the Dixie Home Health and Hospice nurses in Eldora’s last days.

