St. George Police seek information after high-end appliances from unfinished homes go missing

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for two recent thefts reported days apart in which high-end appliances were stolen from unfinished homes in the area.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell said that while both homes were still under construction when the thefts reportedly took place, the structures were at a phase in which the interior finish was being completed and appliances installed.

The appliances that were reported as stolen include: a 33-inch tall Hoshizaki ice machine; a faucet, pot filler and other plumbing fixtures by Perrin and Rowe, a company based in England that manufactures high-end plumbing and other fixtures; and a 34-inch tall Zephyr refrigerator that serves as a beverage cooler.

The items that were taken from both residences were top-of-the-line appliances and ones that are not typically installed in many of the homes in the area, she said.

The first theft was reported on April 17 and the second on April 18. Mitchell said both were believed to have taken place some time between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. and possibly occurred in the dark.

According to the post on the department’s social media page, the items may have been stolen by the suspect or suspects for the purpose of being installed in another residence, but Mitchell said that was just a theory detectives were working with and may have nothing to do with the crimes.

While the number of thefts reported at job sites increased across the country last year when construction sites were shut down due to COVID-19, Mitchell said officers in St. George have not seen a spike in the number of construction-site thefts reported in recent months.

Even so, she said, there are steps that can be taken to protect a home, even one that is not completely finished.

The first thing that many homeowners do when they move into a new home is install security cameras, which is a vital component in securing the property, she said; however, any home under construction is also vulnerable, as the recent thefts have shown, so installing cameras before the home is completed is also recommended.

“Even if the cameras don’t stop the theft, they can still provide important information and images that can assist in the investigation,” she said. “The footage can also provide leads that would be otherwise nonexistent.”

Authorities also recommend installing cameras that have infrared or color night capabilities, since many of the thefts or vandalisms commonly take place under the cover of darkness. Additionally, a camera that provides a clear image of the suspect or the vehicle can be a valuable tool for law enforcement.

The St. George Police Department is asking anyone with information about the items taken, vehicle involved or suspect to call Detective Zack Bahlmann at 435-627-4342, and refer to incident number 21P009948.

