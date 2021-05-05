Region 9 softball: Snow Canyon claims region title, looks to finish undefeated in final week

Desert Hills softball's Laci Jones crosses home plate after her first-inning home run at Pine View, Pine View High School, St. George, Utah, April 27, 2021 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In the penultimate week of the regular season, Region 9 softball crowned its champion.

The Snow Canyon Warriors, leaving the week at an undefeated 12-0, claimed the outright championship for Region 9 with its Friday night win over No. 2 Crimson Cliffs in an emphatic victory. The Warriors will look to run the table in the region in the final week after dominating almost all opponents through the first six series.

Other than their week-four sweep of Canyon View, which was collectively decided by five runs, Snow Canyon has won every series in Region 9 this season by at least 19 runs. They’ve been at the top of nearly every major category for both hitting and pitching.

It’s Snow Canyon’s first regional title since 2016.

“Things are clicking right now,” Snow Canyon head coach Tracee Heaton told St. George News. “We’re just in a groove right now, which is nice.”

Elsewhere in Region 9, Dixie and Cedar split, Canyon View took care of business against Hurricane and Pine View nearly attained its first win of the season before letting it slip away in a sweep by Desert Hills.

There’s still seeding to be decided in the final week. Crimson Cliffs and Canyon View tied for second place, while spots four through six are separated by only two games total entering the final week.

Snow Canyon looks to complete the undefeated journey against Dixie in the last week. Cedar matches up with Hurricane, Desert Hills takes on Crimson Cliffs and Canyon View plays Pine View.

Here are recaps of the action and the Region 9 standings following week six of Region 9 softball:

Snow Canyon claims region title by downing No. 2 Crimson Cliffs

April 27: Snow Canyon 10, Crimson Cliffs 0

Friday: Snow Canyon 10, Crimson Cliffs 1

The Warriors clinched the Region 9 title and left no doubt of their dominance in Region 9, blowing out then second-place Crimson Cliffs twice.

On April 27, Snow Canyon scored five in the bottom of the first at home and four more in the fourth to back Jenna Thorkelson’s outstanding start. They hit five home runs as a team.

Emma Bingham, Syd McCaul and Erin Gunn went back-to-back-to-back with homers in the bottom of the first to score five before the Mustangs recorded an out.

An error in the fourth allowed two more Warriors to score before Tyler Mooring got in on the homer fun with a two-run shot to bring the score to 9-0. Bingham hit a walkoff homer in the sixth to clinch the 10-run rule.

Thorkelson allowed only six hits in her complete-game shutout, striking out six. Only Kya Burningham’s double went for extra bases. Bingham went 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

No Mustang recorded multiple hits. Malia Davis started the game on the mound for Crimson, but failed to record an out and was pulled after four hitters. McKenna Cahoon completed the final 5.2 innings.

In Washington, Snow Canyon waited until the second to put up a crooked number, this time posting six runs. The Mustangs scored their lone run of the series in the fifth to avoid the 10-run rule when Snow Canyon added two more runs in the sixth to bring the game to its eventual final score.

Bingham once again had a huge game, going 3-for-3 with three runs, three RBIs, a homer and a double. Kambrie Stuart also went yard for one of her two hits.

Cahoon started this time, going all seven innings and striking out three. Only four of her 10 runs allowed were earned.

Thorkelson again dominated for the Warriors, throwing all seven innings and striking out 12. She again only allowed six hits. Ashten Taylor and Afton Roberts had the lone extra-base hits, both doubles.

Roberts went 2-for-4 to lead the team.

Snow Canyon improves to 12-0 in Region 9 and 22-4 overall. They clinched the Region title by dealing Crimson their third regional loss, dropping them to 9-3. They sit tied with Canyon View for second place in the standings.

Snow Canyon pushes for the undefeated regional season against Dixie, starting on the road on Tuesday. Crimson plays at Desert Hills.

Thunder rally late to take game one, carry momentum to sweep of Panthers

April 27: Desert Hills 14, Pine View 10

Friday: Desert Hills 19, Pine View 4

On April 27, Pine View came within six outs of their first win of the Region 9 season before a late Thunder rally that carried into a series sweep.

Pine View led 10-9 entering the sixth inning in game one before Desert Hills rallied for three runs in the top half and put up two more for insurance in the seventh. Tatum Gardner held Pine View scoreless over the final two frames to protect the new-found lead.

The Panthers had rallied for four in the fifth to jump in front thanks to two-run knocks from Avery Gustin and Megan Benshoof. They had been chasing Desert Hills all game and had taken their first lead.

But a double by Saidey Spencer in the sixth turned into a run later on an error, and another two-bagger by Mavanee Schmidt put Desert Hills back in front for good.

Laci Jones went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers and three RBIs for Desert Hills. Six Thunder had multi-hit games including Spencer, who added a home run to her double as well.

Gardner threw a complete game, striking out three and allowing six hits to the Panthers.

For Pine View, Mairen MacLellan drove in three with a homer out of the leadoff spot. Chaisey Milne and Benshoof recorded the only multi-hit games. Audrey Edwards also hit a homer.

Milne pitched the full game, striking out a pair. Only seven of the 14 runs allowed were earned.

Game two went much more smoothly for the Thunder. After the Panthers opened the game with three runs, Desert Hills immediately responded with seven of their own. They then piled four on in the third and eight in the fourth to walk off with a mercy rule.

Aisey Gargano hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first bringing the score to 5-3, giving Desert Hills the lead for good. Gargano had five RBIs total in the game. Spencer hit a homer and drove in four while scoring three times. Kaitlin Skinner led the game with three hits and had the walk-off single to score Alexandra Aiken in the fourth.

Gardner carried over the dominance from the late innings in the previous game, allowing only two hits. She struck out three in four innings.

For Pine View, Lexie Tueller had a double and a pair of RBIs. Benshoof had the other hit. Gustin started the game in the circle but was pulled for Milne after Gargano’s homer. Milne finished the final 3.2 innings.

At 6-6 entering the final week, Desert Hills matches up with Crimson Cliffs in the final week. Pine View, 0-12 through week six in regional play, takes on Canyon View.

Canyon View routs Hurricane twice in series sweep

April 27: Canyon View 18, Hurricane 0

Friday: Canyon View 19, Hurricane 2

The Falcons reclaimed a share of second place with two dominant wins over the Tigers.

In Hurricane, Canyon View took game one by scoring 15 runs in the first inning, highlighted by a Sidney Webster grand slam just six batters into the game. The Falcons had 11 runs by the time the first out was recorded. After the dust settled, the Falcons had eight hits and five walks in the inning. Kenlee Clove also went deep for a three-run homer in the frame.

The Falcons added three more in the third off a Jayda Gleave three-run shot before securing the 15-run rule in the bottom half.

Laynee Anzalone did not record an out in the field, striking out nine over three innings, including six in a row between the first and second. She allowed only two hits, both to McKinlee Wright, and walked one.

In game two, the Falcons scored only nine runs in the first. However, they complemented it with two in the second and eight in the third for the walkoff 15-run rule.

Payton Lister pitched for Canyon View, but Anzalone still found ways to contribute, including launching a grand slam in the bottom of the first.

Clove homered once again, this time with a three-run shot to end the game.

Erin Robinson, Clove, Webster, Hallie Potter and Gleave each had two hit games as the team piled up 15 total.

Lister allowed only three hits and struck out five. Wright hit a two-run homer to account for all of Hurricane’s scoring.

Canyon View, at 9-3, returns to second place in a tie with Crimson Cliffs. They play Pine View on Tuesday.

Hurricane drops to 3-9 and travels to Cedar next.

Cedar overcomes game one loss to rout Dixie, earn split

April 27: Dixie 7, Cedar 4

Friday: Cedar 20, Dixie 10

The only series to split in the week, Cedar rebounded from a tough loss to 10-run rule the Flyers.

In St. George for game one, Dixie scored five in the bottom of the first and Cedar couldn’t catch back up. After the Reds scored twice in the third, the Flyers immediately stretched the lead back out to five in the bottom half. Cedar attempted the comeback in the top of the seventh but only managed to chip away two runs.

Debra Tofi pitched a complete game for Dixie, allowing all four runs on nine hits. She also helped her cause with a 1-for-2 day at the plate with a triple. Fia Tofi went 1-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs. Jacey Lundin and Kylee Terrell each had two hits.

Sydney Meek also did not need a reliever for Cedar. She struck out five over her six innings and allowed six hits. With the bats, Braylee Peterson, Kodi Nelson and Baileigh Anker each had two hits.

In Cedar, the Reds scored in every inning, starting with five in the first. They had 13 scores by the end of the third and walked off with a 10-run rule in the sixth.

Peterson and Haylee Campbell each had four hits and three others had three. Kaydee Anderson went 3-for-5 and drove in five. Maxpreps data shows the Reds hit 10 homers, including three by Kodi Nelson.

Payton Naegele earned the win by throwing 4.1 innings and allowing only four runs. Meek threw 1.2 innings of relief and allowed five.

For Dixie, Elle Anderson and Alivia Arp each hit homers. Anderson recorded three hits and Arp scored three times and drove in three. Jamelle Mullins and Chloe Ellison also had multi-hit games.

Cedar sits at 4-8 in regional play and hosts Hurricane next. Dixie moves to 5-7 and hosts Snow Canyon.

Thursday’s games

Canyon View at Pine View

Cedar at Hurricane

Desert Hills at Crimson Cliffs

Dixie at Snow Canyon

Region 9 softball standings, as of Monday

Snow Canyon 12-0 (22-4) Crimson Cliffs 9-3 (19-5) Canyon View 9-3 (18-5) Dixie 5-7 (8-11) Desert Hills 5-7 (7-15-1) Cedar 4-8 (8-14) Hurricane 3-9 (7-12) Pine View 0-12 (4-17)

