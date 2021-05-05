Nov. 15, 1928 – May 3, 2021

Linna Gubler Rosenlof was an extraordinary woman, elect lady, and example to many. She was the loving mother of five, grandmother to 24, great-grandmother to 71, great-great-grandmother to two, and sister to four remaining siblings: Cleopha Lebaron, Edna Hunt, Fawn Mitchell and Rita Hansen. She left this earth life at the age of 92 on May 3, 2021.

Linna was born Nov. 15, 1928 in Santa Clara, Utah, to Edmund Gubler and Eliza Hafen Gubler. She was the sixth child from a family of nine and was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Darwin; and three sisters, Wilma, Vanola and Jewell. Her husband Willis passed after they had been married 50 years. She has now rejoined Willis; daughter, Earlene; son-in-law, Parley; granddaughter, Tricia; parents and other relatives who preceded her.

Linna met her husband Willis, while he was attending Dixie College in 1946. He had recently returned from serving our country in WWII in Europe. They were married in the St. George Temple in 1947. Their children are Gayle (Steve) Tomlinson, of Ridgecrest, Cailfornia; Earlene (Parley) Thompson both deceased; Shirlene (Gary) Hill of Orem, Utah; Stanley (Julie) Rosenlof of West Valley City, Utah; and Darwin Rosenlof of Ridgecrest, California. Linna’s family was her greatest joy.

Linna was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many auxiliary presidencies, a mission to the Salt Lake City Family History Church Library in 2003, and as an ordinance worker in the St. George Utah Temple for many years,

Linna’s life was always filled with her family. She was so very proud of each of them and their accomplishments. She was blessed with a wonderful, strong faith and testimony of her Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved to read her scriptures and many other books. She was a faithful journal writer and recorded many volumes. She crocheted hundreds of doilies and helped make many quilts for family members. She loved to travel and camp with her family.

Linna was very proud of her Swiss Heritage, and she knew how to work! She would work from sunup to sunset, as she learned from her parents. She loved to exercise and cook. She passed many of these talents down to her family members.

Linna’s funeral will be held on May 8, 2021 at 11 a.m., in the original Santa Clara chapel at 3040 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara, Utah, (where she spent her growing up years). There will be a viewing before the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. There will be an earlier viewing and family gathering in Orem from 6-8 p.m. on May 6, 2021, at 1780 N 165 E, Orem Utah. Face masks are encouraged at both viewings and the funeral service.

